Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• La Jolla Pen Women presents attorney and author Marjorie Cohn at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Cohn will share guidelines for writing and publishing nonfiction articles and books, resources for researching topics, tips for developing a writing style and more. Free. Call Anne at (858) 245-1677.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Reading to Dogs” at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 7555 Draper Ave. The San Diego Humane Society will bring trained dogs to the program for elementary school students. Research indicates that reading to dogs helps young readers gain confidence. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its 16th “Flicks on the Bricks” outdoor film series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series of films by late director Ernst Lubitsch is curated and presented by KPBS film critic Beth Accomando. $15 per film for Athenaeum members, $20 for non-members. Must be 21 or older. ljathenaeum.org/flicks

Hennessey’s Tavern in La Jolla will present Arthur and His Knights with Arthur Hammons on Friday, Aug. 19. (Courtesy of Arthur Hammons)

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons will lead with new songs and requested favorites. Free.

• The La Jolla Community Center presents the Skylarks at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, in a concert of early rock ‘n’ roll at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The show will feature original arrangements of “girl group” and doo-wop hits of the 1950s, ‘60s and more. $15 for Community Center members, $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• BFree Studio presents “Turning Tides” from Friday, Aug. 19, through Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit includes the works of the 12 members of female art collective Time for Women Artists . Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Perry Gallery will celebrate its second anniversary from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 2218 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. The gallery’s resident artists will show their latest paintings in acrylic and oil, as well as small gift items. A local sommelier will host tastings of several wines from 4 to 7 p.m. Free. theperrygallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “ Here There Are Blueberries ” through Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about an album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs. $25 and up. bit.ly/3JTtMBZ

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Open Rehearsal V” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7600 Fay Ave. The event is part of the SummerFest education series. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Jincy Willett at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Willett will discuss and sign her new book, “Amy Among the Serial Killers (Amy Gallup #3),” and San Diego pianist Ed Kornhauser will provide live music. Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/willett-2022

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Under the Influence: Miró Quartet” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7600 Fay Ave. The show is part of the SummerFest concert series. $48 and up. ljms.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “Fall into Reading” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, online. Author Jamie Beck will discuss her book “Take it From Me.” Free; book copies are available for purchase. bit.ly/3pfmf7h

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Artist Sherry Roper will demonstrate how to paint a still life in oil using the indirect method of painting. Free; registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

Bill Toone will discuss his book “On the Wings of the Condor” on Thursday, Aug. 25, at Artemis Gallery in La Jolla. (Courtesy of Bill Toone)

• Bill Toone, founder of Ecolife Conservation , will appear at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Artemis Gallery, 1152 Prospect St., La Jolla. Toone will discuss and sign his book “On the Wings of the Condor,” and wine and cheese will be served. Free.

Saxophonist Christopher Hollyday will play as part of “Rhythm in a Riff: The Music of Billy Eckstine” on Friday, Aug. 26, at the La Jolla Community Center. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The Fourth Friday Jazz Series at the La Jolla Community Center will feature Christopher Hollyday on saxophone, Rob Thorsen on bass and Melonie Grinnell on piano as they perform “Rhythm in a Riff: The Music of Billy Eckstine” on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. A reception will begin at 7 p.m., with the concert at 8 p.m. $22 in advance for Community Center members, $25 for non-members; $30 at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• L&G Projects presents the exhibit “Here Comes the Sun” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The show features works by Israeli artist Orit Fuchs. Free. landgprojects.com

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Multiple Insights” through Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features paintings and sculptures by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

Jiela Rufeh is one of the artists displaying work in the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s Juried Exhibition in La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the 30th annual Juried Exhibition through Friday, Sept. 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Selected artists will display their work. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” through Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

Galas & events

• The Lodge at Torrey Pines presents the next in its Artisan Table Signature Wine Dinner Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at A.R. Valentien restaurant, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a communal meal paired with Paul Hobbs Winery wines. $295. lodgetorreypines.com/events-calendar

• Las Patronas presents the 76th annual Jewel Ball, themed “The South Seas,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive. The fundraiser will benefit Alpha Project homeless services, American Red Cross, Burn Institute, Feeding San Diego, Forever Balboa Park, The Old Globe theater and San Diego Humane Society. $675 and up. laspatronas.org

• Las Patronas presents a “Post Jewel Ball Sale” from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, 2000 Spindrift Drive. Items will include plants, lanterns, coastal decor and more. Admission is free.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala @ MCASD” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The fundraiser will preview the museum’s upcoming exhibit “Alexis Smith: The American Way” and will include dinner and more. $600 and up. mcasd.org/gala

