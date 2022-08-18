Nova Easy Kombucha to host Beach Volleyball Bash in Del Mar

Nova Easy Kombucha will hold a Beach Volleyball Bash on Sunday, Aug. 21 at Del Mar’s Dog Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The 10-team semi-pro tournament is free for spectators to attend. Each team will be named after one of Nova’s flavors, including the latest release Strawberry Coconut, with accompanying vibrant jerseys.

Samples of Nova’s non-alcoholic kombucha will be given away. DJ Mancat, who performs for the San Diego Seals, San Diego Gulls and San Diego Sockers, will be playing music from 9 a.m. to nooon. Skydive San Diego will also be raffling off prizes.

