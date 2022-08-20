17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night to be held in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the 17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This family- friendly event is free and open to the public.

The evening begins with live music by The Jackstraws surf band. BBMN’s feature presentation is “The Endless Summer.”

BBMN offers plenty of refreshments (pizza, popcorn, ice cream, cookies and brownies) and a free give-away of amazing prizes -- including a Firewire surfboard, beach gear, wetsuits, gift cards and baskets, and much more. Refreshments tickets will be available inside the park for $1 per ticket.

All proceeds from BBMN will be used to benefit future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation events. So, bring a beach blanket and head on down to Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 27 for a fun-filled evening of movies under the stars

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs. Everyone is encouraged to arrive car free.

No alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes, or pets allowed. The City of Solana Beach would like to remind people to remain mindful of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and advises everyone to take the necessary precautions if you plan to attend the event. Please stay informed regarding any updated public health advisories by visiting coronavirus-sd.com, covid19.ca.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.