Rotary Club of Del Mar’s Sunset Soiree to be held at Del Mar Plaza

September 13 marks the return of the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction. Join the merriment from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. This event is a celebration of the Rotary Club’s work in the community and the new and exciting projects to come.

Enjoy an intimate evening with the sunset as your backdrop; you will partake in fabulous food and beverages, as you appreciate exciting entertainment and lively conversation. Tickets are on sale now at www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org. With ticket purchases you can delight in food from the Del Mar area’s finest restaurants paired with wine, from local wineries and tasting rooms, as well as beer and tequila. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction, complemented with tastings and libations from the area’s best restaurants, wineries and microbreweries, followed by a live auction.

The community is invited to join in raising over $50,000 this year. The Rotary Club members, board of directors, and many generous volunteers have been working hard to create this fantastic event. The Sunset Soiree is an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds to support groups at the local level, including many programs for middle school and high school students, scholarships, leadership camps, a Model United Nations program, and a music competition. The club also supports nonprofits such as the Scout Troops and Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito to support youth programs further.

For added excitement, the auctions will be virtual and in-person. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, the week-long online auctions will go live until Monday. Sept. 12, at 8 p.m., before the in-person event at the Del Mar Plaza. Online bidders will also be offered “Buy it Now” opportunities.

This year’s auction boasts a variety of items, including luxury and local experience packages, jewelry, premium wines and much more. Tickets for a raffle to win a gift card tree blooming with dozens of cards (you need not be present to win) are available on the site and at the event.

Back by popular demand, the auction will be capped off with a “Last Hero” opportunity to win a purple YETI hard cooler filled with a baker’s dozen of wines valued at around $100 per bottle.

Visit at www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org for details, tickets, and to explore sponsorship opportunities as an event sponsor, thereby contributing to Rotary Club of Del Mar for its charitable activities dedicated to improving the lives of all people.