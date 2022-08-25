Aug. 25: Local and regional events

Beach Blanket Movie Night Aug. 27

The 17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night is 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday Aug. 27 at Fletcher Cove Park, 111 S. Sierra Ave., hosted by the City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission. The free family-friendly event begins with live music by The Jackstraws surf band. The feature presentation is “The Endless Summer.” There will be refreshments such as pizza, popcorn, ice cream, cookies and brownies along with free prizes. Refreshments tickets will sold inside the park for $1 per ticket. Proceeds go to future Solana Beach Parks and Recreation events. Bring a beach blanket or low-back beach chairs. No alcohol, tobacco, e-cigarettes or pets. Visit cityofsolanbeach.org.

North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Sunflowers & Smiles’ Luncheon

All are cordially invited to North Coast Women’s Collection’s Fall Luncheon. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Guest speaker Anna Johns will share how she faced personal and cultural challenges as the daughter of a career military father — “Footprints On My Heart”. RSVP BY Sept. 3. Invite your friends for this heartfelt and inspiring event. Questions: Contact Beverly Pruitt at (858) 755-6224. Register at conta.cc/3regKqz

‘Favorite Sports’ topic at Del Mar Toastmasters Aug. 26 meeting

Improving your communication skills leads to a better, more successful life. Del Mar Toastmasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Favorite Sports” on Friday, Aug 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com

Taste of New Orleans

Upcoming events at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will include Taste of New Orleans on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Seaside Cabana. The South meets the West in an epic celebration of New Orleans culture. Enjoy authentic Cajun cuisine, including gumbo, po’boys, beignets, and jambalaya and wash it down with hurricanes, daiquiris and local beers. The Big Easy experience will also include live Cajun music, bead vendors and face painters. Tickets include track admission, racing program and tipsheet, five New Orleans themed drink or beer tasters, live music and trackside viewing area. Visit dmtc.com/calendar/detail/NewOrleans for more information.

TVG Pacific Classic

The TVG Pacific Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 3. The most exciting race day at Del Mar features their richest and most prestigious race, the Grade I $1,000,000 Pacific Classic, which takes place over Labor Day Weekend. The winner of this race gets an automatic bid to the horse racing world championships, Breeders’ Cup. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

Family Fun Day

Back at the Del Mar race track for the first time since 2019, Family Fun Day at the Seaside Cabana returns Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is free for anyone under 18 (must be accompanied by parent or guardian). This special day is packed with a variety of free attractions, such as bungee trampolines, rock climbing walls, Pony Boy mascot meet & greet and more. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

College Day

For the first time during the summer racing season, Del Mar is hosting College Day on Saturday, Sept. 10, 3rd floor, Stretch Run. Show your valid student ID for free admission to the track that includes exclusive access to Grandstand seating. Visit dmtc.com for more information. First post is 1 p.m.

Del Mar Overdose Awareness Day event

An International Overdose Awareness Day event is set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the upper park of the San Dieguito County Park, 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. The community event is being held in memory of those who died from drug overdoses and is organized by the North County Justice Allies, as part of its addiction awareness initiative. Highlights include an art ceremony and community mandala, along with recovery resources. There will be free naloxone distribution. Visit ncjusticeallies.org.

LeucadiART Walk set for Aug. 28

The 16th annual LeucadiART Walk with art, dance performances and music is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 along Coast Highway from 1900 to 434 N. Coast Highway 101. The free community event, put on by Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association, also includes live art demonstrations, beer garden and electric bike training. The beer garden, which is open noon to 4 p.m. for ages 21 and over, will be at Noni Salon, 704 North Coast Highway 101, with live music. Additional free parking is at the La Costa Ave. Park and Ride, 710 La Costa Ave., where attendees can board a free, open air trolley 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. that stops along the art walk route. The last trolley returning to the Park and Ride is 5:15 p.m. Visit leucadia101.com.

North Coast Rep Theatre presents ‘Annabella in July’

The world premiere of “Annabella in July” inaugurates North Coast Repertory Theatre’s eclectic Season 41, starting Sept. 7. Penned by Richard Strand of last season’s smash-hit Ben Butler, this comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery. This funny and insightful new work poses questions of identity and perception that will have audiences laughing out loud, while simultaneously examining the hopes and dreams of their own lives.

Performances begin Wednesday, Sept. 7 and run through Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Sept. 16, with the cast and artistic director. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org for tickets, schedules and more information.

Botanic Garden continues Summer Nights

The San Diego Botanic Garden continues its Summer Nights program Thursday Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 with extended hours until 8 p.m. Stroll through the Garden at sunset. Visitors can pre-order food and enjoy it around the fire pits near the main entrance. Each evening features a different special event. This Thursday, Aug. 25, features a Concert on the Lawn with Billy Lee and the JukeTones. Visit sdbgarden.org.

‘World of Houseplants’ exhibit featured

San Diego Botanic Garden holds its summer exhibition, “World of Houseplants,” through Aug. 31, featuring rare species and everyday houseplants ranging from air plants and aroids to carnivorous plants and wax plants. Highlights include workshops and vendors.

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Non-member admission is $12-$18. Members of the San Diego Botanic Garden and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program receive free admission. Members get exclusive access to the exhibition from 9 to 10 a.m. Sundays. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same day. Visitors are encouraged to download the app before coming to the garden. Visit SDBG.org.

Movies in the Park

at San Dieguito

Movies in the Park will come to San Dieguito County Park on Friday, Aug. 26 with a 6 p.m. outdoor screening of “The Princess Bride”. Pre-movie activities will include a free arts and crafts project and there will also be an ice cream truck. Parking within the park is a $3 parking fee but free parking can also be found outside the park along the street. The park is located at 1628 Lomas Santa Fe Drive.

18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction

September 13 marks the return of the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction. Join the merriment from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. This event is a celebration of the Rotary Club’s work in the community and the new and exciting projects to come.

Enjoy an intimate evening with the sunset as your backdrop; you will partake in fabulous food and beverages, as you appreciate exciting entertainment and lively conversation. Tickets are on sale now at delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

Alila Sessions: Seaside Concert & Dinner Series benefit event

Alila Marea Beach Resort is hosting its third Alila Sessions – a new intimate seaside concert and dinner series benefiting the Rob Machado Foundation.

In partnership with iconic concert venue Belly Up, Alila Sessions showcases performances by celebrated singer-songwriters at the resort’s tranquil beachfront setting, complemented by an elevated dinner, cocktails, gentle ocean breezes and soulful sunsets over the Pacific.

Taking the stage on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:30 p.m. is acclaimed American folk artist Brett Dennen, known for meditating on life’s most meaningful subjects with equal parts innocence and razor-sharp wit. All ages are welcome to enjoy this mesmerizing performance and original songs reflective of a life well-explored, well-pursued and well-lived. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $179 per person and include a pre-show reception-style dinner, cocktail and tasting from Templeton Rye (a full bar will also be available) and concert lounge seating in the Oceana Ballroom. Tickets are available now and may be purchased online at bit.ly/3ADF3DL

2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts

The 2022 San Diego Festival of the Arts will return to San Diego Surf Sports Park (formerly the Del Mar polo fields) on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. Residents are encouraged to come out and enjoy this juried festival, now in its 36th year.

This age 21 and up event showcases works of painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber and mixed media from more than 150 world-renowned artists. Guests will also once again enjoy world-class live music and entertainment both days, a selection of outdoor lawn games and a variety of cuisine options for every palate, from gourmet wood-fired pizza to BBQ and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sept. 10, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 11. Location address: 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. Visit sdfestivalarts.org for tickets and more information.