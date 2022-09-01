Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “(P)Luck: Improving Healthcare and the World — Book Talk & Author Event” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. La Jollan Blair Sadler will discuss the history and future of health care in America from his new book, “(P)Luck,” written with his twin brother, Alfred Sadler. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The Institute of the Americas presents “Earthly Order: How Natural Law Defines Human Life” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10111 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Saleem Ali, an environmental economist and a professor of energy and environment at the University of Delaware, will share highlights from his new book examining how natural laws affect and define our lives and how natural and social systems science can inform us about current and emerging planetary crises. Free. bit.ly/IOA2022

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Bilingual Storytime: Spanish” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. The program is designed for preschool children to experience both English and Spanish in a fun setting. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge club presents “Wisdom Wellness Yoga Immersion: Neck, Shoulders & Spinal Flexibility” at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Jaruska Solyova will lead the workshop. $25. Reservations are recommended. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Adventures by the Book presents “Fall into Reading” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, online. Author Gill Paul will discuss her book “The Manhattan Girls: A Novel of Dorothy Parker and Her Friends.” The series will continue at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, with Carol Van Den Hende discussing her book “Orchid Blooming.” Free; book copies are available for purchase. bit.ly/3pfmf7h

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents the First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the 30th annual Juried Exhibition through Friday, Sept. 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Selected artists are displaying their work. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Faith Carrion will participate in the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble’s staged reading of “Fresh Mountain Air” on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Courtesy of La Jolla Theatre Ensemble)

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents a staged reading of “Fresh Mountain Air” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 7555 Draper Ave. The play by Michael Eichler features three women, played by Lindsay Bates, Faith Carrion and Lizzie Morse, exploring issues of race, gender and culture through the events of a nearby prison break. $10 suggested donation.

• BFree Studio presents “Turning Tides” through Saturday, Sept. 3, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit includes the works of the 12 members of female art collective Time for Women Artists. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Voices from the Rez” through Sunday, Sept. 4, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit seeks to remind viewers of the continuing presence of Native Americans in Southern California and some of the art they create. Free. lajollahistory.org

Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla will present author M. Margaret McKeown on Thursday, Sept. 8. (Courtesy of M. Margaret McKeown)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents M. Margaret McKeown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. McKeown will discuss and sign her new book, “Citizen Justice: The Environmental Legacy of William O. Douglas — Public Advocate and Conservation Champion.” Free, or $29.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/mckeown-2022

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents an opening reception for new exhibits at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view of the 70-year art career of Fredman (1925–2020). “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. The exhibits will run through Saturday, Nov. 5. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• La Jolla artist and author Peggy Hinaekian appears at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Hinaekian will discuss and sign her fourth book, “Lovers of Tomorrow.”

• Quint Gallery presents “New Sculpture” through Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features work by San Diego artists Adam Belt and Christopher Puzio and Bay Area artist Chris Thorson. Free. quintgallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is inspired by interviews with immigrants from Latin America. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

A photo by Jordan Verdin of a homeless man named James is part of an exhibition at the La Jolla/Riford Library through Saturday, Oct. 15. (Courtesy of Jordan Verdin)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring the faces and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people, and as a donation drive for socks, sleeping bags and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Galas & events

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “The Gala @ MCASD” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The fundraiser will preview the museum’s forthcoming exhibit “Alexis Smith: The American Way” and will include dinner and more. $600 and up. mcasd.org/gala

• The San Diego Sparkles Foundation presents a children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla hotel, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The inaugural event will include remarks from San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan. $100 and up. Email tamarpak77@gmail.com.

• The Social Service League of La Jolla presents “September to Remember 2022” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Darlington House, 7441 Olivetas Ave. The fundraiser will include food, music and silent auction items, with proceeds benefiting League House senior housing. $100. RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 1. ssloflj.org

