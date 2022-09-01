Sept. 1: Upcoming local and regional events

The Country Friends Art of Fashion show returns

The Country Friends Art of Fashion, the nonprofit’s tribute to fall and philanthropy, takes to the runway at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 15. The show features selections from the fall-winter collections of South Coast Plaza’s leading luxury retailers, with informal modeling by Camilla at a Champagne reception which opens the event.

The event, which also includes a luncheon, auction and more, honors The Country Friends volunteers for their long commitment to the 68-year-old nonprofit which raises funds to benefit San Diego County charities through events and its Consignment Shop in Rancho Santa Fe. The Sept. 15 event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, or to become an Art of Fashion sponsor, contact The Country Friends at (858)756-1192, extension 4, admin@thecountryfriends.org, or visit thecountryfriends.org.

Beach & Country Guild to present 53rd Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets and more information.

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation 8th annual Champions of Hope Gala

The Greater San Diego & Desert Area Chapter of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its founding this year. The occasion will be marked at a special edition of the 8th annual Champions of Hope Gala at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m., black tie (optional). It will be a festive evening of celebration that brings together members of the local IBD community – patients, medical professionals, donors, sponsors, business leaders, board members, and volunteers – in hopes of raising mission-critical funds for the Foundation. Reflecting on the achievements of the last 40 years and looking to the future, this year’s Gala will feature special tributes, inspirational stories, entertainment, live and silent auctions, and much more.

For more information visit www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org

Next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting: ‘Defining Moments’

Enhance your confidence through building your communication skills. Del Mar Toasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “ Defining Moments” on Friday, Sept. 2, from 7:30 a.m to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com

2022 Arts Alive Unveiling Reception

101 Artists’ Colony and Surfing Madonna Oceans Project invite all to the 2022 Encinitas Arts Alive Unveiling Reception on Sunday, Sept. 11, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at San Dieguito Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas.

Don’t miss this amazing free art event, enjoy refreshments, and experience the most satisfying 30 seconds you will have all year when this year’s collection of paintings is revealed at once. Meet the artists who contributed their time and passion to create the paintings. The countdown for the actual veil-drop will be shortly after 3 p.m.

Silent bidding for these fine art pieces starts at the reception and bids will then be accepted by phone at 760-473-5164 up to the day of the Live Auction on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Cardiff Town Center at Birmingham & San Elijo. Go to artsaliveencinitas.com to view the exhibit online.

Batiquitos Lagoon to hold walk and discussion

Batiquitos Lagoon will be hosting a walk and discussion on Septe. 10 at 10 a.m. titled “Life and Death at Batiquitos Lagoon” by BLF docent Don Rideout. A free, family event that will be interesting for both adults and kids, four and older. Come and learn all about how plants and animals survive using their skills and adaptations in the environment, and also the daily perils they face. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

UC San Diego Economics Roundtable: ‘The

Road Ahead for the Auto Sector’

Elaine Buckberg, General Motors, will discuss “The Road Ahead for the Auto Sector” at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 via the online video platform Zoom.

With $5 gasoline, geopolitical uncertainty about energy supplies, and the need to address global climate change, what’s the future for the automobile and the U.S. auto industry? Buckberg is chief economist of General Motors. She previously served as a principal at the Brattle Group, a deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Treasury Department, senior vice president at NERA Economic Consulting, and staff economist at the International Monetary Fund. She holds a Ph.D. in economics from MIT.

For more information or to register visit economics.ucsd.edu/events/economics-roundtable/index.html, email econroundtable@ucsd.edu, or call 858-822-7765.

Photo exhibit and talk on surfing’s greatest rivalry

On the eve of the contest to crown the 2022 champions of professional surfing, photographer Steve Sherman is hosting an exhibit and talk story on the sport’s two greatest rivals.

“Kelly Slater/Andy Irons War and Peace, A Talk Story Photo Exhibition by Steve Sherman” begins 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

The show includes musical performances by local “aquavengers” Los Beautiful Beast and post punk performance artist and surf commentator Chris Coté. Sherman will display prints of his black-and-white photographs and at 7 p.m. narrate a slideshow on the warring and eventual reconciliation between Slater and Irons.

Sherman’s career has included stints as a competitive skateboarder, touring percussion player, staff photographer for Transworld Skateboarding Magazine, and photo editor for Surfing and Transworld Surf magazines. His black-and-white images capture lifestyles and action normally photographed in full, front-lit color.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Ages 21 and up only. Tickets: $12 advanced/$14 day of show/$21 reserved loft seating. Visit: www.bellyup.com

18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction

September 13 marks the return of the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction. Join the merriment from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. This event is a celebration of the Rotary Club’s work in the community and the new and exciting projects to come.

Enjoy an intimate evening with the sunset as your backdrop; you will partake in fabulous food and beverages, as you appreciate exciting entertainment and lively conversation. Tickets are on sale now at delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Tuesday Night Comics Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well. Box office: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org.

North Coast Women’s Connection ‘Sunflowers & Smiles’ Luncheon

All are cordially invited to North Coast Women’s Collection’s Fall Luncheon. The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club, 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Guest speaker Anna Johns will share how she faced personal and cultural challenges as the daughter of a career military father — “Footprints On My Heart”. RSVP BY Sept. 3. Invite your friends for this heartfelt and inspiring event. Questions: Contact Beverly Pruitt at (858) 755-6224.

42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church welcomes the San Diego community to join the fun, food and “Opa!” at the 42nd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 10 and 11. Attendees will enjoy and experience Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at www.cardiffgreekfestival.com. The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue, a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College.

San Diego Italian Film Festival at La Paloma Theatre

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the San Diego Italian Film Festival (SDIFF) returns to the historic La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas on Sept. 15 with a screening of the comedy “Mine Vaganti” (Loose Cannons).

Welcoming everyone appreciative of Italian culture, the screening will kick off SDIFF’s return to La Paloma while celebrating its late founder and president Victor Laruccia, who passed away in March of this year. The movie is set in the southern Italian region of Puglia, where Laruccia’s family is from. Directed by Ferzan Özpetek and starring Riccardo Scamarico, Nicole Grimaudo and Alessandro Preziosi, “Mine Vagrant” is an incisive, yet funny, examination of family, business and identity.

Tickets for the Sept. 15 screening can be purchased for $20 online at www.lapalomatheatre.com or at the box office (cash only) the day of the event. Going forward, the SDIFF will present an award-winning, recent movie selected for North County audiences every month. Movies are in Italian with English subtitles. Visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

SDIFF’s 16th edition of its feStivale is also returning to live screenings that will be held from Oct. 12-22 at the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) in Balboa Park as well as with a screening at Digital Gym in downtown San Diego and a screening at La Paloma Theatre on Oct. 16. Films include romantic comedies, dramas, independent films and documentaries that have not been previously shown in San Diego.

For more information and tickets for the feStivale and its Oct. 22 Gala and Ristretto Awards at MOPA, visit www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com

North Coast Rep presents ‘Annabella in July’

The world premiere of “Annabella in July” inaugurates North Coast Repertory Theatre’s eclectic Season 41, starting Sept. 7. Penned by Richard Strand of last season’s smash-hit Ben Butler, this comedic fantasy transforms a ski resort during the off-season into a strangely magical environment of self-discovery. This funny and insightful new work poses questions of identity and perception that will have audiences laughing out loud, while simultaneously examining the hopes and dreams of their own lives.

Performances begin Wednesday, Sept. 7 and run through Sunday, Oct. 2. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Sept. 16, with the cast and artistic director. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org for tickets, schedules and more information.

Community Resource Center to hold Open House

Established in 1979, Community Resource Center has grown from providing basic needs for families in crisis, to offering extensive programs that facilitate the safety, stability, and self-sufficiency of low-income and episodically homeless households – including domestic violence (DV) victims. Join them at their Open House on Sept. 14, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m., to see how you can get involved.

Your hour at Community Resource Center (CRC) will include: A tour of CRC’s Food & Nutrition Center; Information about CRC’s mission to help neighbors create pathways to healthy food, stable homes and safe relationship; A chance to meet CRC key leadership, staff and volunteers.

Space is limited, register for a tour today at www.eventcreate.com/e/community-resource-center-i

Parking can be a challenge on the block, so it is suggested to give yourself 5-10 minutes to locate an open spot on the surrounding streets. Community Resource Center is located at 650 2nd Street, Encinitas, 92024.

TVG Pacific Classic

The TVG Pacific Classic will be held Saturday, Sept. 3. The most exciting race day at Del Mar features their richest and most prestigious race, the Grade I $1,000,000 Pacific Classic, which takes place over Labor Day Weekend. The winner of this race gets an automatic bid to the horse racing world championships, Breeders’ Cup. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

Family Fun Day

Back at the Del Mar race track for the first time since 2019, Family Fun Day at the Seaside Cabana returns Sunday, Sept. 4. Admission is free for anyone under 18 (must be accompanied by parent or guardian). This special day is packed with a variety of free attractions, such as bungee trampolines, rock climbing walls, Pony Boy mascot meet & greet and more. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

Free Inaugural Mental Health and

Wellness Festival

Interfaith Community Services is hosting the inaugural Change Your Mind festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viasat campus in Carlsbad.

The goal of Change Your Mind is to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Attendees of all ages can participate in a full day of workshops, panels, breakout sessions, and wellness-related experiences.

This free event is open to the entire community with activities for people of all ages. Bring your family and friends and help change the conversation around mental health — one mind and one life at a time. Tickets are free but pre-registration is required. Secure your spot today by visiting www.interfaithservices.org/change/

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are available: Contact Cesar Trejo at ctrejo@interfaithservices.org for more information. Viasat campus is located at 2456 Town Garden Rd., Carlsbad, 92009.