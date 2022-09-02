Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club to hold 2nd annual Lobsterfest

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club will again host a Baja Style Lobsterfest on Saturday, Sept. 17, on the beautiful courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton. A flamenco guitarist will greet guests on arrival, followed by a served lobster dinner, and then music and dancing to Hot Rocks San Diego.

(L-R) Zulima Butler Litsay, Paul Butler, Vicky Mallett, chairperson, and Diana Shimkus

(Courtesy of Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club)

Proceeds from this fundraiser will go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just In Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad. A percentage of the proceeds will also support many other worthy programs to benefit underserved youth, the military, the community and selected international, literacy and humanitarian projects.

Go to www.dmsblobsterfest.com to register. Call Vicky Mallett for more information at (858) 245-7968.

