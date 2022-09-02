‘Tiny & Mighty Art’: New art show by The Creative Collective

The Creative Collective presents “Tiny & Mighty Art”, the latest show by the artist group that has become an exciting addition to San Diego’s art and gallery scene. Treat yourself to Tiny & Mighty works of art for any size home, boat, camper or office.

The show includes works across media. Featured artist Cathy Sparks presents miniature mosaics. “The themes are oasis and sanctuary”, says Sparks. “And they are presented on tiny canvases of bottle caps, jar lids and found objects that delight the imagination.”

The artists’ reception is held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a live raffle. The Collective hosts new shows monthly and openings the second Saturday of each month.

The gallery is located at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014, and open Friday, Saturday, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. or by appointment. To arrange for your private tour text Nicholas at 858-205-4731.

Visit www.sdcreativecollective.org for more information.