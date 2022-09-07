Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society to hold fall BBQ

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is once again hosting its annual fall BBQ in La Colonia Park on Sept. 16 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. This is Mexican Independence Day and the Solana Beach Historical Society will be recognizing this special day as well as the beginning of its organization’s 2022/23 year of celebrations, meetings, and special events. Catering will be provided by Oak & Anchor BBQ of Chula Vista. Oak & Anchor is a family business run by a retired Navy veteran. The cost is $30 per person for your choice of chicken or ribs and two sides. Reservations can be made at events.sb-chs.org. Reservations and payment must be made by Sept. 8.

The Solana Beach Heritage Museum will be open to visit during the BBQ. Entertainment will be provided by Hey JoJo Productions and Ballet Folklorico Grupo Jalisciense.