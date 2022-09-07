Share
Taste of One Paseo returns on Sept. 15

Check out local eateries at the Taste of One Paseo on Sept. 15.
(Courtesy of One Paseo)
One Paseo will be bringing back its Taste of One Paseo event for the second year on Thursday, Sept. 15. From 6-8 p.m., attendees can sample bites and drinks from One Paseo’s expansive list of eateries, including Parakeet Cafe, Sweetfin, Le Macaron, Tocaya, Shake Shack, Susie Cakes, and Salt & Straw, as well as sips from the center’s resident brewery, Harland Brewing.

Each attendee will receive a passbook, which will give them access to the event. Tickets are $20 and are available via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3Qf7Qmw while additional information about the event can be found on OnePaseo.com.

