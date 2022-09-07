Taste of One Paseo returns on Sept. 15

One Paseo will be bringing back its Taste of One Paseo event for the second year on Thursday, Sept. 15. From 6-8 p.m., attendees can sample bites and drinks from One Paseo’s expansive list of eateries, including Parakeet Cafe , Sweetfin , Le Macaron , Tocaya , Shake Shack , Susie Cakes , and Salt & Straw , as well as sips from the center’s resident brewery, Harland Brewing .

Each attendee will receive a passbook, which will give them access to the event. Tickets are $20 and are available via Eventbrite at bit.ly/3Qf7Qmw while additional information about the event can be found on OnePaseo.com.

