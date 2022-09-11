Del Mar Library celebrates Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month

Throughout September, the Del Mar Library will be celebrating Hispanic and Latinx heritage with numerous events for all ages.

The celebration begins with an interactive “Son Jarocho” concert for all ages led by singer/musician Cindy Carbajal. Son Jarocho is the traditional music of Veracruz, reflecting the Mexican state’s iAfrican, Indigenous and Spanish influences. Ritchie Valens’ rendition of “La Bamba” in 1958 introduced Son Jarocho to mainstream audiences.

Carbajal, a teacher for more than 20 years, has worked with a broad range of San Diegans — from kindergarteners to UCSD students. She incorporates music and dance into various studies, such as math, science and language arts.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Other events include:

• Kids Scavenger Hunt: Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

• Kids Make-it Craft: Maracas, 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 16.

• Play Lotería: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24; 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28.

• Bilingual Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.

• Family Film Festival: Watch animated feature films, all-day in the Community Room, Saturday, Oct. 1.

All events are funded by the Friends of the Del Mar Library. For more details, log into the Friends’ website at friendsdelmarlibrary.org.