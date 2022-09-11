Share
Events

Girl Scouts to hold cupcake decorating contest

Theme: Go Bright Ahead!

The Girl Scouts (Carmel Valley Service Unit) are holding a cupcake decorating contest on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m. in Ocean Air Park.

Open to existing Girl Scouts as well as all girls from kindergarten through 12th grade who are interested in learning more about Girl Scouts. There will be information about Girl Scout activities, fall products (nuts, chocolates, magazines, etc).

Come show your creative decorating skills. Contest entry fee is $15 per participant online (preferred) at bit.ly/cupcakecontest2022

For online pay and discount use Zelle: SU658treasurer@gmail.com. Enter participant name in “comment” field during sign-up. It would be $20 cash only at the door.

Cupcakes, decorations and frosting will be supplied to you, but feel free to bring additional decorations or piping bags if you wish to make elaborate designs. Lots of prizes to be won!

