Happy Hour concert at the Belly Up to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito
April and the Funk Junkies, an award-winning local band, will rock the house with a Happy Hour concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Friday, Sept. 16. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the concert will go from 5:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. $2 from each $8 ticket sold will go directly to the charity, an organization dedicated to providing positive activities to develop the education, health, self-esteem and character of youth.
Tickets may be purchased online, over the phone or at the box office.
For more information, check out aprilandthefunkjunkies.com, facebook.com/thefunkjunkiesband or @aprilandthefunkjunkies on Instagram. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.
