Speaker series resumes at Solana Beach Library

Many of us are wondering how long the war in Ukraine will continue. How will it affect the United States, Europe and the world?

Branislav Stantchev

(Christina Schneider)

Join Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at UCSD, when he presents “Why the War in Ukraine?” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library. No charge for the event.

Slantchev will discuss the evolving role of Ukraine in the security of Europe and American global foreign policy along with the long-term conflict with Russia.

Slantchev is originally from Bulgaria, and attended school for four years in Kyiv, Ukraine when it was still part of the USSR. He is an international relations specialist who focuses on security.

The event is co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.