Free, student-led environmental ethics seminar to be held Sept. 17

Amogh Chaturvedi, a senior at Canyon Crest Academy, has helped organize a free environmental ethics seminar for the local community to attend. The seminar highlighting environmental science and synthetic biology research will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2-4 p.m. at J. Craig Venter Institute, 4120 Capricorn Lane in La Jolla.

Amogh organized the seminar with assistance from local International Genetically Engineered Machine (iGEM) teams from Del Norte High School, Westview High School and Canyon Crest Academy, where he serves as co-president of their iGEM team. iGEM is a worldwide synthetic biology competition.

The event will consist of the local iGEM teams presenting their research projects relating to environmental synthetic biology as well as guest speakers who are experts on synthetic biology research and eco-ethics.

Snacks will be provided. To sign up for the event, visit bit.ly/3QsVnLZ. For more information call (858)-305-8856 or email ccaigem2022@gmail.com

