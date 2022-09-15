Sept. 15: Upcoming local and regional events

Wildcoast to hold Baja Bash Oct. 1

The international conservation group Wildcoast will host Baja Bash, a two-part event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs. On Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. the in-person Baja Bash will take place at a Solana Beach private estate, overlooking the lagoon and coast, where guests will celebrate Wildcoast’s critical conservation work in Mexico and California. The Baja Bash event will then kick off the week-long “Keep It Wild” virtual auction from Oct. 1-7 featuring incredible artwork from both sides of the border. Both events are open to the public.

Proceeds from both the in-person and online event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in California and Mexico and tackle climate change.

Tickets for Baja Bash are priced at $175 per person; The Keep It Wild virtual auction offers free registration to all. For more information and tickets vist wildcoast.org.

UCSD professor to present ‘Why the War in Ukraine?’

Branislav Slantchev

(Christina Schneider)

Many of us are wondering how long the war in Ukraine will continue. How will it affect the United States, Europe and the world? Join Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at UCSD, when he presents “Why the War in Ukraine?” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library. No charge for the event. Slantchev will discuss the evolving role of Ukraine in the security of Europe and American global foreign policy along with the long-term conflict with Russia.

The event is co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. The Solana Beach Library is located at 157 Stevens Ave., Solana Beach.

Del Mar Library holds Hispanic and Latinx heritage events

The Del Mar Library continues to celebrate Hispanic and Latinx heritage this month with the following events: • Play Lotería: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24; 4 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28; • Bilingual Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28 and 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8; Family Film Festival: Watch animated feature films, all-day in the Community Room, Saturday, Oct. 1.

All events are funded by the Friends of the Del Mar Library. For more details, log into the Friends’ website at friendsdelmarlibrary.org.

Del Mar Toastmasters meeting topic: ‘My First Job’

Improve your communication and build leadership skills. Del Mar Toasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “My First Job” on Friday, Sep 23, from 7:30 a.m to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact sherry@sml2000.com.

‘Burner: A Group Exhibit of International Street Artists’ comes to EC Gallery

EC Gallery in Solana Beach presents, in a limited engagement presentation, “Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists.” Works from globally-renowned street artists Dalek, Banksy, Zero Gradient, Harry Bunce, KEF!, Pure Evil, Shane Goudreau and other renowned urban artists will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery from Oct. 1 through Oct. 27, 2022. An opening party is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, with live in-person appearances by Superstar Artist Shane Goudreau from 1-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. and then on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-4 p.m. Join the event for cocktails, DJ spins, and dope art. The receptions and exhibition are complimentary and open to the public with RSVPs strongly recommended. EC Gallery is located at 212 S. Cedros Ave., #104, Solana Beach. For more information, visit EC Gallery at ecgallery.com or call 800-599-7111.

Del Mar Rose Society hosts Linda Clark

Del Mar Rose Society will host San Diego Rose Society’s very own esteemed Consulting Rosarian Linda Clark. She is one of the most award-winning exhibitors in the United States. She will be talking about “Everything Roses.” How to nurture roses and enjoy them to the fullest. Please join the event for a fun-filled, educational evening on Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Wine and cheese reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Public welcome. Call 760-809-6860 or visit delmarrosesociety.org.

April and the Funk Junkies Happy Hour benefit concert at Belly Up

April and the Funk Junkies, an award-winning local band, will rock the house with a Happy Hour concert at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Friday, Sept. 16. Proceeds will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the concert will go from 5:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. $2 from each $8 ticket sold will go directly to the charity, an organization dedicated to providing positive activities to develop the education, health, self-esteem and character of youth. Tickets may be purchased online, over the phone or at the box office. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Visit bellyup.com.

Solento Surf Festival

Beginning Sept. 22, Solento, the award-winning USDA-certified organic tequila, will present the second annual Solento Surf Festival (SSF). The four-day festival will kick off at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, culminating on Sunday, Sept. 25 with a beach activation and surf competition at Seaside Reef in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Curated by Solento founder and filmmaker Taylor Steele, the SSF is a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing some of today’s most captivating surf films and live conversations with world-class athletes and filmmakers. For more information, the full schedule, and tickets, visit solentotequila.com/surffestival.

San Diego International Film Festival returns in October

The San Diego International Film Festival announces the footprint for the 21st Annual Festival (Oct. 19-23). They are putting the “Fest” back in Festival with a return of some in-person festival favorites. This year includes the return of the Opening Night Film Premiere & Reception, the Night of the Stars Tribute, Culinary Cinema, plus more in-person parties, panels and networking events. Count on the Festival to get the conversation started with compelling Social Impact Films and Q&As including: Refugee, Environmental Sustainability, Social Inequities, Human Trafficking, LGBTQAI+ Rights and other topics affecting the world and communities. For schedules and tickets, visit sdfilmfest.com/2022buypass.

Award-winning children’s book author event

Jeanette Crystal Bradley, the founder and owner of Door To The Future Preschool in El Cajon, has released her new award-winning children’s book, “The First 12 Days of Preschool.” Through the pages of this sing-along book (inspired by “The 12 Days of Christmas”), Bradley invites little ones to join their new animal friends as they learn valuable and important preschool lessons and messages such as responsibility, teamwork, kindness and respectful interactions.

Bradley will be sharing a story time, book signing, and sing-along for children, parents, and families in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Encinitas Ranch Town Center, as part of her Back to School Book Tour. Address: Encinitas Town Center, 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas.

EcoFest Encinitas 2022

EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to spreading awareness of eco-sustainability and inspiring green action, recently announced that this year’s event takes place on Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park located at 95 N Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas. EcoFest is inviting green businesses or organizations, to exhibit their products, services, or systems at this year’s fair.

As part of EcoFest, BCycle Encinitas will offer free day access passes for e-bikes all day within Encinitas. Acclaimed Lama Monk Tashi Norbu will share a moment of peace while creating original artwork for EcoFesr and reciting mantras with singer Michael Pascal.

EcoFest expects to attract about 1,900 attendees and host 80 exhibitors and vendors, including local businesses, government agencies, and environmental NGOs, including the local Rotary and EcoRotary clubs, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Club, 101 Mainstreet Associations, the SD Library system, and others.

Green businesses in North County that wish to become an exhibitor can go online to register at: EcoFestEncinitas.net or email Encinitas.environmentday@gmail.com for more information.

Gelson’s offers virtual cooking class

Gelson’s presents a virtual cooking class featuring Chef Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria, a gourmet Italian restaurant which was named by Gayot as one of the Top 10 LA Classic Restaurants. Chef Angelini will provide a step-by-step guide on how to create two mouthwatering meals, Penne Alla Vodka and Bocconcini di Pollo. In order to attend the virtual cooking class, customers must RSVP by purchasing a cooking kit at bit.ly/ginocooking

The cooking kit is priced at $59.99 and comes assembled with ingredients available at all Gelson’s locations. The virtual event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Pick-up for the cooking kit is available on Sept. 28- 29 at Gelson’s Pacific Beach, Carlsbad and Del Mar locations. Additional information and pick-up instructions will be sent via the registration confirmation email.

Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Encinitas

The Encinitas Historical Society will hold its next free guided outdoor Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Encinitas on Saturday, Sept. 17. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as we wind our way through downtown Encinitas.

Please join the tour at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The walking tour runs from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are always welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.

Torrey Pines Conservancy ‘Wine in the Pines’ fundraiser

The Torrey Pines Conservancy is hosting its one-of-a-kind “Wine in the Pines” fundraiser on the grounds of the historic Visitor’s Center in Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event features fine wines and local craft beer, wood-fired artisan pizza, farm-to-table salads, and Italian desserts. Guests will gather among the rare Torrey pines and listen to the tunes of Peter Sprague and his band. Local plein air painters will demonstrate their skills by capturing the beauty of the Torrey landscape live. All proceeds fund critical needs at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Tickets are $95 per person (includes parking and a $70 tax-deductible donation) before Oct. 1, $125 (includes parking and a $100 tax-deductible donation) thereafter. Tickets on sale at torreypines.org.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 15 at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. For tickets and more information, visit mainlymozart.org or call (619) 239-0100. Concert schedule:

• Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin (Nathan Olson, violin, Erin Hannigan, oboe); Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue; Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra); Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks; Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture

• Friday, Oct. 14: Ibert’s Divertissement; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (Javier Perianes, piano); Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending (Nurit Bar-Josef violin); Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G (Javier Perianes, piano)

• Saturday, Oct. 15: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (Alexander Kerr, violin); Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances Op. 72

Encinitas Oktoberfest

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will host the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public with live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products. Highlights of the event include a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair with more than 175 local vendors and a ceremonial parade at noon.

Oktoberfest is held along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real, between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. For more information, visit encinitasoktoberfest.com.

Gala fundraiser to save Asian elephants

Award-winning filmmaker/bestselling author Sangita Iyer will speak and screen Nat Geo Films at Museum of Photographic Arts Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. Iyer recently produced a 26-part short docu-series about Asian elephants, funded by the National Geographic Society’s storytelling grant. She’s also the director and producer of the globally-acclaimed epic documentary Gods in Shackles, which was nominated at the United Nations General Assembly, and has garnered 13 international film festival awards. Funds raised will protect endangered Asian elephants from being killed by speeding trains in India. Ticket purchase: bit.ly/3Bct4vH

For more information, visit bit.ly/3eDN2rF, vfaes.org and elephantmatrix.com

10th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety

McAlister Institute will hold its 10th Annual 5K Walk for Sobriety (walkforsobriety.com) on Sunday, Sept. 25, at NTC Park at Liberty Station with check-in and registration beginning at 8 a.m. The Walk is an opportunity to bring help and hope to thousands of individuals and families braving the unforgiving cycle of addiction. Jeanne McAlister the founder of the McAlister Institute is celebrating her 90th birthday and 66th year of sobriety.

Proceeds from the Walk for Sobriety benefit McAlister Institute, one of San Diego’s leading resources for individuals and families impacted by addiction. To join the walk, visit walkforsobriety.com. Registration costs $35 per adult and $5 per child (ages 12 and under).

‘Red Hot Mama’ coming to NC Rep

North Coast rep will present “Red Hot Mama” Sept. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m. The event stars Tony nominee and Theatre World winner Sharon McNight.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award-winning show “Red Hot Mama” was conceived and written by Sharon McNight based on the writings and music of Sophie Tucker. Tucker introduced many songs that are still being sung today, including: Gershwin’s “The Man I Love,” “He’s A Good Man to Have Around,” “After You’ve Gone,” “A Good Man is Hard to Find” and her ever popular theme song, “Some of These Days.”

To purchase tickets, visit northcoastrep.org or call the box office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Rolf Benirschke at Warwick’s

Warwick’s bookstore presents wildlife conservationist and former San Diego Chargers kicker Rolf Benirschke at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Benirschke will discuss and sign his new book, “Saving Wildlife: The Extraordinary Life and Legacy of Dr. Kurt Benirschke,” about Rolf’s father, who founded the San Diego Zoo’s Center for Reproduction of Endangered Species. $30; includes book copy and reserved seat. Visit warwicks.com.

‘Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord’ at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. Wong’s comedic show about her work building a community in isolation runs through Sunday, Oct. 16. $25 and up. Visit lajollaplayhouse.org.