Sept. 22: Regional and local events

8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host the 8th Annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. on the lawns of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

Enjoy a late summer afternoon event featuring pours from 30 vintners, brewers and distilleries alongside 20 restaurants with delectable cuisine like a fresh seafood station, signature appetizer bites, designer pasta stations, decadent desserts and The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s signature hospitality.

General admission is $150 per ticket. One-hundred percent of net proceeds will benefit the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.tasteofrsf.org.

Del Mar Foundation Annual Community Picnic

The Del Mar Foundation is hosting its Annual Community Picnic on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event will include live music by The Donnis Trio, games and activities for all ages, a Beer Garden featuring Viewpoint Brewing Co. beers, and Board & Brew sandwiches (limited supply, come early).

In addition to the Del Mar Foundation, the event’s nonprofit/civic participants include: Del Mar Community Connections - with Del Mar’s famous lemon cake, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, Friends of the Del Mar Library, Friends of the Powerhouse, Del Mar Lifeguards, Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club, Del Mar Garden Club, Del Mar Village Association, Office of County Supervisor Terra LawsonRemer, City of Del Mar Lagoon Committee, Del Mar Library. For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org or call 858-635-1363. Powerhouse Park is located at 1658 Coast Blvd., Del Mar.

San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition

The San Diego Undersea Film Exhibition (SDUFEX) is back in person for one evening only on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Irwin M. Jacobs Qualcomm Hall in San Diego, and this will be followed with a virtual film festival from Oct. 8 - 16.

Join the event for a wonderful evening featuring some of the best short underwater films from around the world. Tickets will be available online following the live event to watch the virtual film festival. Attendees of the in-person event will also be able to access the virtual festival, which will include additional unseen films.

To purchase tickets visit www.sdufex.com/2022-sdufex-tickets

Pickleball for the Pets fundraiser at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle

Pickleball for the Pets, an exciting fundraising event sponsored by SNAP (spay/neuter action project), will be held Oct. 8, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., at the Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle facility in Encinitas.

The funds raised at the event will support the Spay-Neuter Action Project’s lifesaving work of reducing pet overpopulation in San Diego County. SNAP has performed over 75,000 spay and neuters to pets belonging to low-income pet owners, thus preventing hundreds of thousands of unwanted litters.

Enter the round-robin event or join a clinic or just come and support SNAP and enjoy the party with other pet lovers. Well-mannered dogs on leashes are welcome. The event also includes tantalizing treats from food trucks (additional treats are available for purchase), swag bags, raffle and auction items, and a cool DJ.

The Bobby Riggs Racquet and Paddle is located at 875 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. For tickets and more information, go to www.snap-sandiego.org

Library hosts art show on nature, surfing

The Friends of the Cardiff Library group hosts an art show featuring the work of local artist Brett Hoffman through Oct. 29 at the library, 2081 Newcastle Ave. The exhibit includes surfboard graphics, unique faces, and plein air landscapes. Hoffman’s work reflects his love of nature and love of surfing. Visit sdcl.org/locations/8.

Annual Solento Surf Festival

The annual Solento Surf Festival is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

featuring films, panel conversations and live music at La Paloma Theatre, along with

surf competitions Sept. 25 at Seaside Reef in Cardiff. Film tickets are $30. Surf competition fees range from free to $20;freetoattend.Visit solentotequila.com/surffestival.

One Paseo Octoberfest

One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host an Octoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2-6 p.m. The event will include beer gardens provided by Harland and Scout, German-inspired bites from The Butchery, lawn games, music, a costume contest, and more. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit onepaseo.com/events/octoberfest.

Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

Home Start, Inc., a nonprofit child abuse prevention and treatment agency that has strengthened and developed San Diego’s families and communities since 1972, will hold its 15th Annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will once again take place outdoors on the grounds of the Historic Burnham House in Balboa Park, located at 3565 Seventh Avenue.

Home Start’s Hallo-Wine Fall Festival is held every October in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and raises funds for the organization’s programs that have provided critical assistance to vulnerable children and families in San Diego for over 50 years.

Event guests can savor a variety of gourmet hors d’oeuvres, boutique wines, hand-crafted beers, and local spirits, while enjoying live entertainment, a silent auction, client testimonials, and many more interactive games and activities. The event will offer local vendors the opportunity to share their products by providing unlimited samples to 250-300 guests. Participating vendors during the event will include Bivouac Ciderworks, Bekker’s Catering, Burgeon Beer Company, La Marca, Panini Kabob Grill, PRP Wine International, Glendalough Distillery, Trevi Hills Winery, and more.

Early-Bird general and VIP tickets are on sale now while supplies last for $70 and $90 respectively. General tickets include admission, tastings from all participating vendors, a $10 Lyft ride credit, a keepsake tasting glass, and a 10% off coupon to the Home Start Thrift Boutique.

For more information and to register, visit hallowine.org.

Rady benefit: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 3rd Annual beWELL event Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament. The benefit event will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle in Encinitas.

To register for the tournament or beginner clinics go to www.rchalajolla.com.

Come join the fun and help support the at-risk youth in San Diego. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Beach & Country Guild to present 53rd Dia Del Sol

The Beach & Country Guild will hold its 53rd Dia Del Sol benefit event, Come Together, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. The event includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auction, and Runway Fashion Show by Project Runway’s Kenneth Barlis.

The event benefits United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego. Founded in 1970, “The Beach & Country Guild is an all-volunteer organization of women dedicated to generating funds in support of United Cerebral Palsy in San Diego and the programs, facilities, and services it provides its clients,” according to its website. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets and more information.

‘Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists’ comes to EC Gallery

EC Gallery in Solana Beach presents, in a limited engagement presentation, “Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists.” Works from globally-renowned street artists Dalek, Banksy, Zero Gradient, Harry Bunce, KEF!, Pure Evil, Shane Goudreau and other renowned urban artists will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery from Oct. 1 through Oct. 27. An opening party is planned for Saturday, Oct. 1, with live in-person appearances by Superstar Artist Shane Goudreau from 1-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. and then on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-4 p.m. Join the event for cocktails, DJ spins, and dope art. The receptions and exhibition are complimentary and open to the public with RSVPs strongly recommended. For more information, visit EC Gallery at www.ecgallery.com or call the gallery at 800-599-7111.

EC Gallery is located at 212 S. Cedros Ave., #104, Solana Beach, 92075.

Rec Van Expo at DM Fairgrounds

Adventure van enthusiasts in Southern California have a unique opportunity to see and explore over 100 new camper vans at the Rec Van Expo. The Rec Van Expo opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar for a four-day run thru Sunday, Sept. 25.

Rec Van Expo is free to the public as there is no charge for admission or parking. Freely roam O’Brien

Hall at Del Mar Fairgrounds to see and compare over 100 models side by side. Factory reps will be on

hand to answer questions. All units are priced to sell quickly during this unique event.

For further information, visit rvshowusa.com or call 800-469-2583.

Wildcoast to hold Baja Bash Oct. 1

The international conservation group Wildcoast will host Baja Bash, a two-part event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs. On Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. the in-person Baja Bash will take place at a Solana Beach private estate, overlooking the lagoon and coast, where guests will celebrate Wildcoast’s critical conservation work in Mexico and California. The Baja Bash event will then kick off the week-long “Keep It Wild” virtual auction from Oct. 1-7 featuring incredible artwork from both sides of the border. Both events are open to the public.

Proceeds from both the in-person and online event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in California and Mexico and tackle climate change.

Tickets for Baja Bash are priced at $175 per person; The Keep It Wild virtual auction offers free registration to all. For more information and tickets vist www.wildcoast.org.

Del Mar Rose Society hosts Linda Clark

Del Mar Rose Society will host San Diego Rose Society’s very own esteemed Consulting Rosarian Linda Clark. She is one of the most award-winning exhibitors in the United States. She will be talking about “Everything Roses.” How to nurture roses and enjoy them to the fullest. Please join the event for a fun-filled, educational evening on Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Wine and cheese reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Public welcome. Call 760-809-6860 or visit delmarrosesociety.org

EcoFest Encinitas 2022

EcoFest Encinitas, an annual one-day event dedicated to spreading awareness of eco-sustainability and inspiring green action, recently announced that this year’s event takes place on Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cottonwood Creek Park located at 95 N Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas. EcoFest is inviting green businesses or organizations, to exhibit their products, services, or systems at this year’s fair.

As part of EcoFest, BCycle Encinitas will offer free day access passes for e-bikes all day within Encinitas. Acclaimed Lama Monk Tashi Norbu will share a moment of peace while creating original artwork for EcoFesr and reciting mantras with singer Michael Pascal.

EcoFest expects to attract about 1,900 attendees and host 80 exhibitors and vendors, including local businesses, government agencies, and environmental NGOs, including the local Rotary and EcoRotary clubs, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Club, 101 Mainstreet Associations, the SD Library system, and others.

Green businesses in North County that wish to become an exhibitor can register at: EcoFestEncinitas.net or email Encinitas.environmentday@gmail.com

Gelson’s offers virtual cooking class

Gelson’s presents a virtual cooking class featuring Chef Gino Angelini of Angelini Osteria, a gourmet Italian restaurant which was named by Gayot as one of the Top 10 LA Classic Restaurants. Chef Angelini will provide a step-by-step guide on how to create two mouthwatering meals, Penne Alla Vodka and Bocconcini di Pollo.

In order to attend the virtual cooking class, customers must RSVP by purchasing a cooking kit at www.gelsons.com/events/view/an-online-

cooking-class-with-gino-angelini

The cooking kit is priced at $59.99 and comes assembled with ingredients available at all Gelson’s locations. The virtual event takes place on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Pick-up for the cooking kit is available on Sept. 28- 29 at Gelson’s Pacific Beach, Carlsbad, and Del Mar locations. Additional information and pick-up instructions will be sent via the registration confirmation email.

Torrey Pines Conservancy ‘Wine in the Pines’ fundraiser

The Torrey Pines Conservancy is hosting its one-of-a-kind “Wine in the Pines” fundraiser on the grounds of the historic Visitor’s Center in Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve on Oct. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event features fine wines and local craft beer, wood-fired artisan pizza, farm-to-table salads, and Italian desserts. Guests will gather among the rare Torrey pines and listen to the tunes of Peter Sprague and his band. Local plein air painters will demonstrate their skills by capturing the beauty of the Torrey landscape live. All proceeds fund critical needs at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve. Tickets are $95 per person (includes parking & a $70 tax-deductible donation) before Oct. 1, $125 (includes parking and a $100 tax-deductible donation) thereafter. Tickets on sale now at www.torreypines.org.

Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series

The Mainly Mozart All-Star Festival Orchestra fall 2022 series will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 15 at The Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

For tickets and more information, visit mainlymozart.org or call (619) 239-0100.

Concert schedule:

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Bach’s Concerto for Oboe and Violin (Nathan Olson, violin, Erin Hannigan, oboe); Mozart’s Adagio and Fugue; Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (featuring members of the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra); Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks; Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture

Friday, Oct. 14: Ibert’s Divertissement; Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 (Javier Perianes, piano); Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending (Nurit Bar-Josef violin); Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G (Javier Perianes, piano)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on Greensleeves; Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 (Alexander Kerr, violin); Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances Op. 72

Encinitas Oktoberfest

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Encinitas, will host the 26th annual Encinitas Oktoberfest on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event is open to the public with live entertainment including Bavarian music and dance troupes, German food, international refreshments, two beer gardens and a diverse selection of local artisan products. Highlights of the event include a family fun zone, carnival rides, games, a street craft fair with more than 175 local vendors and a ceremonial parade at noon.

Oktoberfest is held along Mountain Vista Drive off El Camino Real, between Wandering Road and Rambling Road. For more information, visit encinitasoktoberfest.com

Raise a stein at Olivenhain Oktoberfest

Olivenhain Oktoberfest will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Olivenhain Meeting Hall Grounds. The event will feature live music by Jim Gleason’s Oompah Band, bratwurst and knackwurst from Tip-Top Meats and a beer and wine garden featuring craft beer from local breweries and a wide range of wines. Custom beer steins, hats, t-shirts, and the famous Colony Olivenhain license plate holders will be available for purchase.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, shade cover and folding tables to enjoy the event. Proceeds from the event benefit the Olivenhain Town Council and go toward the preservation and maintenance of the meeting hall and grounds. The grounds are located at 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road in Olivenhain. For tickets or more information visit olivenhain.org

Regional Events

• BFree Studio presents the art of Rocky Frost in “Some Things Fishy … & 4 the Birds” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Most of the paintings are a form of gyotaku (traditional Japanese fish printing) in acrylic paint on synthetic rice paper. The paintings feature fish the artist caught off La Jolla while on his kayak. Some are bird paintings painted from photos. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and anytime by appointment. Free. bfreestudio.net

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Fandango for Butterflies (and Coyotes)” through Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is inspired by interviews with immigrants from Latin America. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Virginia Hartman at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Hartman will discuss and sign her new book, “The Marsh Queen.” Free, or $27.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com

• BFree Studio presents an opening reception for an art exhibit featuring the works of Mary MacLaren at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit will run through Friday, Sept. 30. Free. bfreestudio.net

• UC San Diego Library presents the 22nd annual Toy Piano Festival at noon Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The festival will include new works for toy piano by Scott Paulson. Free. spaulson@ucsd.edu

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library launches its jazz concert series with the Willie Jones III Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performance will feature Jones on drums, former “Tonight Show” band member Ralph Moore on tenor sax, San Diegan Gilbert Castellanos on trumpet, Sam Hirsh on piano and Luca Alemanno on bass. $114 for the series of three concerts for Athenaeum members; $129 for non-members. Individual concerts are $40 for members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Near and Far” through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Artists Mieko Hara and David Ivan Clark will display their paintings. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” through Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about Wong’s work building community in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

New award-winning children’s book author event

Jeanette Crystal Bradley, the founder and owner of Door To The Future Preschool in El Cajon, has released her new award-winning children’s book, The First 12 Days of Preschool. Through the pages of this sing-along book (inspired by The 12 Days of Christmas), Bradley invites little ones to join their new animal friends as they learn valuable and important preschool lessons and messages such as responsibility, teamwork, kindness and respectful interactions...just to name a few.

Bradley will be sharing a special story time, book signing, and sing-along for children, parents, and families in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Encinitas Ranch Town Center, 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive, Encinitas.