Parents’ Night Out fundraiser to be held for SDA Boys Water Polo Team

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team is holding its annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser at Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13 on Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. A San Dieguito Academy Foundation-sponsored event, the fundraiser will feature live music by 40 Proof, a local band. Proceeds will go towards equipment, tournament fees and a goalie coach.

Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13 is supporting the team. In addition to providing the band, it is donating 20% of food sales to the SDA Boys Water Polo Team. Entry to the event is free to the community. Those who would like to donate to the team may do so at the event via a QR code.

40 Proof will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and rock the crowd until 10:30 p.m. They are a rock and roll/Americana band from Oceanside. Established over 10 years ago, 40 Proof plays original music and covers.

The San Dieguito Academy Boys Water Polo Team is led by Head Coach Collin Stewart. He is a 2016 alumnus of SDA, where he played on the varsity team during his four years at SDA.

“I’ve been a part of SDA water polo for 10 years, and it has been amazing to see the program grow, “ said Stewart. “My first year, we could barely fill a roster. Now, we have over 40 players in our program and compete with the top teams in San Diego. Last year, we won the Division III championships, and, this year, our team is hoping to make it to finals in Division II. I’m very proud that every year our team has achieved the highest GPA in our league.”

Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13 is located at 2633 South Coast Highway 101 in Cardiff. For more information, visit tower13.com.

For questions regarding the Parents’ Night Out fundraiser, email sdaboyswaterpolo@gmail.com. Follow on Instagram at sda_h2opolo.

The San Dieguito Academy Foundation (SDAF) is a parent-volunteer driven, 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, providing support to the students, educators and programs of the San Dieguito High School Academy. A school of choice, the Academy provides students with a unique learning environment, promoting academic excellence and community involvement. For more information on the San Dieguito Academy Foundation, visit www.sdafoundation.com.