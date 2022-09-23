Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Annual Business Expo runs Sept. 29

After a couple years on hold, the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th Annual Business Expo presented by Surf Ride Solana Beach on Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.-7 p.m, at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. This event brings together local businesses and community. Attendees will enjoy the Country Club’s luxurious poolside setting while getting to explore over 30 unique local businesses for the evening, while also getting to listen to the live entertainment of The Rockademy and taste exceptional food from the local restaurants participating.

Upon entering the Expo, people will receive a bingo card which guests can complete by visiting the respective businesses displayed on the bingo card. Upon completion, guests will receive a free raffle ticket for the opportunity to win amazing prizes. The three biggest prizes for the night are the Surf Ride bundle, the Taste of Solana Beach prize, and the “Idyllwild Cabin Getaway” prize. The Surf Ride bundle includes a surfboard, a beach chair, a towel, a tee, and a hat valuing at more than $700, the perfect bundle for any surfing enthusiast. The “Taste of Solana Beach” prize winner will be lucky enough to win six days of dining for two at some of the best restaurants in Solana Beach. Valuing at more than $800, this prize is sure to provide an unforgettable experience for anyone. Finally, thanks to Wisdom Properties, the “Idyllwild Cabin Getaway” prize is a three days/two nights for six people at “Strawberry Corner” right on the creek. Valued at $1,200, this prize is sure to brighten one lucky person’s day.

The best thing about the Business Expo is that attendance is free and open to everyone -- no ticket or purchase needed. While the event is free to everyone, people will be able to purchase raffle tickets for $5 for more chances to win grand prizes and more.

Lomas Santa Fe Country Club is located at 1505 Lomas Santa Fe Dr., Solana Beach, 92075.

For more information, contact Akemi Falcon at: (858) 755-4775 or visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-business-expo-tickets-394487381377