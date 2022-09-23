Solana Beach City Manager Greg Wade to speak at Solana Beach Library

Greg Wade, Solana Beach city manager, will speak at the Solana Beach Library on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. He will discuss various topics related to the city of Solana Beach.

Greg Wade

(Courtesy of City of Solana Beach)

Wade was appointed city manager of Solana Beach by the City Council in June 2015. He joined the city with over 25 years of experience in urban planning, redevelopment, urban design and community outreach and engagement with the majority of his career focused on coastal communities.

Wade is responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the city and implementing the City Council’s policies and priorities that are established annually in the city’s Work Plan, which also reflects the needs and desires of the community.

Born and raised in Pasadena, Calif., Wade has been a resident of the City of San Diego since 1984 and is a graduate of UC San Diego’s Urban Studies & Planning Program, where his focus of study was Urban Design and Environmental Studies.

Wade will be giving an update on current city projects, plans and policy issues, and will be available to answer questions about matters related to and affecting the Solana Beach community after his talk.

This event is sponsored by Friends of the Solana Beach Library.

No RSVP is required. Free parking is available in the Earl Warren Middle School lower parking lot at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach.