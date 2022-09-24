Red Nose Run returns to Del Mar Dec. 3

The Red Nose Run presented by Windermere Homes and Estates returns to Del Mar beach for its 30th anniversary charity run on Dec. 3. Sign up now at therednoserun.com for this family and dog friendly event. All dogs must be leashed.

“Volundeers” produce this unique and joyful holiday walk/run so that all proceeds go to benefiting local charities: Semper Fi & America’s Fund (thefund.org) and San Dieguito River Park (sdrp.org).

Holiday costumes for all (including your pups) are encouraged. All ages and abilities are welcome.

Santa arrives on a motor-powered rubber boat to start the race on the beach at Del Mar’s main lifeguard tower. The race ends at Powerhouse Park for a lively celebration including hot and heavy appetizers provided by the popular Poseidon beachfront restaurant, refreshments, award ceremony and prizes for best costumes (including canine) and category participants, and more.

Join your community in this heartwarming start into the holiday of giving and celebration. Sign up now.

For additional information contact Santa@therednoserun.com