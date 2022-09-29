Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The 41st annual Sanford Burnham Prebys Symposium, “Organelle Biology in Health and Disease,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road. The event will showcase scientists who made important contributions to the study of cellular organelle structure and function. $50 and up. sbpdiscovery.org

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Piñata Meets Jeepney: Spanish and Tagalog Storytime” at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 7555 Draper Ave. The dual-language story time will include a piñata and a craft in celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Filipino American History months. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present “The Little Book of Joy” with Rafael López at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7555 Draper Ave. Illustrator López will discuss his new book, “The Little Book of Joy: His Holiness and the Dalai Llama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.” Free; copies of the book will be available for purchase. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Yoga 101: An Introduction” at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The workshop will introduce participants to the eight basic principles of the philosophy and science of yoga. $10 for Community Center members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/yoga-classes

• Pineapple Live presents “Novo Dia” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The event will feature yoga, sound bath, breathwork, guided meditation, reiki, massage, workshops and more. $50 and up. bit.ly/NovoDia2022

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The UC San Diego Library presents the 22nd annual Toy Piano Festival at noon Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The festival will include new works for toy piano by Scott Paulson. Free. Email spaulson@ucsd.edu.

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Chinese film “Better Days” will be shown, followed by a live discussion of the film. The Australian/Ni-Vanuatu film “Tanna” will be shown Thursday, Oct. 6. $25; includes large popcorn and soda or wine. thelotent.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library launches its jazz concert series with the Willie Jones III Quintet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The performance will feature Jones on drums, former “Tonight Show” band member Ralph Moore on tenor sax, San Diegan Gilbert Castellanos on trumpet, Sam Hirsh on piano and Luca Alemanno on bass. $114 for the series of three concerts for Athenaeum members; $129 for non-members. Individual concerts are $40 for members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and His Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. Arthur Hammons will lead the show with new songs and requested favorites. A birthday party for Hammons and keyboardist Jim Guerin will follow at Hammons’ La Jolla residence. Free. Text (858) 699-1353 to RSVP for the party.

• BFree Studio presents an art exhibit featuring the works of Mary MacLaren through Friday, Sept. 30. Free. bfreestudio.net

• Girard Gourmet hosts a reception for “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40-year retrospective of the late Patti Cooprider’s art will fund scholarships to the Athenaeum School of the Arts and will run through October. Free.

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Elin Hilderbrand on Monday, Oct. 3, in La Jolla. (Little, Brown and Co.)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Elin Hilderbrand at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Hilderbrand will participate in a meet-and-greet and sign her new book, “Endless Summer: Stories.” $29; includes a book copy and admission for two people. warwicks.com/event/hilderbrand-2022

• The La Jolla Music Society launches its 54th season with the Apollon Musagete Quartet and Garrick Ohlsson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. The performance is part of the Revelle Chamber Music Series. $31 and up. theconrad.org

• The South African Film Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 8, through Tuesday, Oct. 18, online. The festival, chaired by La Jolla resident Brenda Sacks, will stream dramas, comedies and documentaries that explore the culture, history and politics of South Africa. $75 and up. saffusa.net

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people. The library concurrently is collecting donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Near and Far” through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla, featuring paintings by artists Mieko Hara and David Ivan Clark. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” through Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about Wong’s work building community in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, in La Jolla. (Elisabeth Frausto)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Summer ‘Wine’ Down” wine tasting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature six wines from the Loire Valley in France and Paso Robles and Lodi in California. $25 for Community Center members; $40 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• La Jolla High School presents a school tour at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 750 Nautilus St. Kevin Hall will lead a campus tour, followed by class demonstrations and refreshments. Free.

• The nonprofit Positive Movement Foundation presents “Cocktails for a Cause: A Tribute to the Roaring ‘20s” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt. The evening will include craft cocktails, food, live entertainment, live and silent auctions and more. $99 and up. thepositivemovement.org

• The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, along Girard Avenue. More than 160 juried artists will display a variety of media. The event also will feature family-friendly activities, music and more. Free general admission; the Wine & Beer Garden is a ticketed event. ljawf.com

• The La Jolla High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Albers home, 2340 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla. Food and beverages will be served. $25. bit.ly/1972LJHS

• Bob Vogt presents an “LJHS Centennial Reunion” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event for any alumni or friend of La Jolla High School 21 or older will include musical performances, food, drinks and memorabilia. $195. theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆