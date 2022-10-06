Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The 41st annual Sanford Burnham Prebys Symposium, titled “Organelle Biology in Health and Disease,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The one-day event will showcase scientists who made seminal contributions in the fields of cellular organelle structure and function. $50 and up. sbpdiscovery.org

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents Dr. Ravi Srinivasa at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, 3131 Berger Ave. Srinivasa will discuss peripheral arterial disease and minimally invasive treatments. People affected by heart disease are invited to attend. Free. Email sdmhchap62@yahoo.com for the Zoom link.

The La Jolla Historical Society will present “Preserving Your ﻿Personal Museum” on Saturday, Oct. 8. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Preserving Your ﻿Personal Museum” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at its Balmer Classroom, 780 Prospect St. The presentation by Historical Society deputy director and collections manager Dana Hicks will cover how to care for and preserve family treasures at home. Topics will include preservation of paper, photographs, scrapbooks, photo albums and textiles. Coffee and pastries will be served. Free, though donations are encouraged. Email dhicks@lajollahistory.org to register.

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Blood Cancers,” a Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center open house, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10901 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Guests can learn about how scientists are targeting diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and speak with Scripps Health hematologist and oncologist Dr. David Hermel. Free. bit.ly/ccopenhouse22

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Spotlight On: Learning Series for Adults” through Thursday, Nov. 17. The theater-based classes, which run weekday evenings at various times, cover topics such as playwrighting, improvisation and musical theater. $279 per six-week class. lajollaplayhouse.org/spotlight-on

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Pitch Your Passion” at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 7555 Draper Ave. The event will give teenagers in grades 8-12 five minutes to voice what they’re passionate about in front of La Jolla Light staff writer Ashley Mackin-Solomon. The teen audience will then vote anonymously for one pitched cause to become a community service project. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Peaceful in PJs Story Time” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children and their families are invited for stories and breathing and calming exercises. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge club presents “Beautiful, Strong & Relaxed Neck & Shoulders” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 1160 Coast Blvd. $30 prepaid; $40 drop-in. Email solyoga@yahoo.com.

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• Ahmed Best and Lonny J Avi Brooks will take their game “AfroRithms from the Future” to UC San Diego for “AfroRithms from the Future: A Participatory Workshop” from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in Room 208 of the Design & Innovation Building, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The workshop will enable guests to participate in and collaborate on the game, which centers the cultures and stories of people of color in future scenarios. Free. Registration is required. bit.ly/3e2ThWb

• The Lot La Jolla presents “Cinema Circle” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7611 Fay Ave. The Australian/Ni-Vanuatu film “Tanna” will be shown. $25; includes large popcorn and soda or wine. thelotent.com

• The La Jolla Music Society is streaming “Live from The Conrad: La Jolla SummerFest 2022,” a series of performances from the recently concluded chamber music festival at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Also included are behind-the-scenes footage, artist interviews and more. Free. bitly.ws/uX8d

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents the First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Billy Galewood, Jamie Shadowlight and Seawall Prophet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla. The acoustic music performance will include a meet-and-greet with the musicians. $15 for Athenaeum members; $20 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org

• BFree Studio presents “Beggars of Bliss, Icons of Loss” beginning Friday, Oct. 7, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Proceeds from the exhibit by Max Roemer will benefit the nonprofit ArtReach. The exhibit will run through Saturday, Oct. 29. bfreestudio.net

• The South African Film Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 8, through Tuesday, Oct. 18, online. The festival, chaired by La Jolla resident Brenda Sacks, will stream dramas, comedies and documentaries that explore the culture, history and politics of South Africa. $75 and up. saffusa.net

• Le Salon de Musiques opens its chamber music concert season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature works by Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• The Seaside Quartet, composed of pianist Brenda Martin, violinist Philip Tyler, violinist/violist Päivikki Nykter and cellist Cecilia Kim, performs at noon Monday, Oct. 10, as part of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s series of free mini-concerts at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Mini-concerts are scheduled every Monday through Nov. 21. ljathenaeum.org/mini-concerts

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Deborah Holt Larkin on Monday, Oct. 10, in La Jolla. (Bill Benson Photography)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Deborah Holt Larkin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Larkin will discuss and sign her new book, “A Lovely Girl: The Tragedy of Olga Duncan and the Trial of One of California’s Most Notorious Killers.” Free, or $29.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/larkin-2022

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Monday, Oct. 10, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features about 50 pieces by local artists Beverly Brock, Chris Conroe, Dan Kilgore, Eileen Mandell, Jose Luis Nunez and Mark Sherman. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The UC San Diego Library presents “Short Tales from the Mothership” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Authors will read their works or have a volunteer recite for them. Free. To participate, email a science-fiction, fantasy or horror story of 250 words or less to Scott Paulson at spaulson@ucsd.edu.

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents an open studio for Longenecker-Roth artist-in-residence Cannupa Hanska Luger at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Visual Arts Facility, 252 Russell Lane, La Jolla. Free. cannupahanska.com

Concert pianists Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi will perform Friday, Oct. 14, in La Jolla. (Zach Mendez)

• The ProtoStar Foundation presents “Hollywoodland” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Concert pianists Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi, who formed the duo “Solo Due,” will play an eclectic mixture of styles from baroque, classical and jazz to rock, Brazilian pop and retro-futurism. $25.50 and up. theconrad.org/events/hollywoodland

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people. The library concurrently is collecting donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Near and Far” through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla, featuring paintings by artists Mieko Hara and David Ivan Clark. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

The La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” through Sunday, Oct. 16. (Jenna Selby)

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” through Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about Wong’s work building community in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The San Diego Sakura chapter of the Ohara School and La Jolla/Riford Library present an ikebana (Japanese flower arranging) exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Ikebana demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Free. sakuralj.com

• Girard Gourmet hosts the exhibit “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” through October at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40-year retrospective of the late Patti Cooprider’s art will fund scholarships to the Athenaeum School of the Arts . Free.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Quint Gallery in La Jolla presents artist Jean Lowe’s “Swank” exhibit through Saturday, Nov. 26. ( Quint Gallery / Lile Kvantaliani)

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by artist Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership.” The centerpiece is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, along Girard Avenue. More than 160 juried artists will display a variety of media. The event also will feature family-friendly activities, music and more. Free; the Wine & Beer Garden is a ticketed event. ljawf.com

• Yiddishland California presents “No End to Yiddishland” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in La Jolla. The fundraiser will include musical stars of the Yiddish stage. $60 and up. The address will be provided after registration. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/no-end-to-yiddishland-eve nt

• The La Jolla High School class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Albers home, 2340 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla. Food and beverages will be served. $25. bit.ly/1972LJHS

• Bob Vogt presents an “LJHS Centennial Reunion” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event, for any alumni or friend of La Jolla High School 21 or older, will include musical performances, food, drinks and memorabilia. $195. theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you'd like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com.