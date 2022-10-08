San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy to hold River Valley Fest

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is planning its popular River Valley Fest, Sunday, Nov. 6, 4 p.m., at the San Diego/Del Mar Hilton. Funds raised will allow the Conservancy to continue its role in making connections within the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed.

Said Executive Director Cheryl Goddard, “In the literal sense, SDRVC and its partners make connections between communities by providing opportunities to play, explore and connect with natural wonders along the Coast to Crest Trail.”

SDRVC enhances these opportunities by offering recreational and educational programs throughout the watershed, further connecting community members with each other, to new outdoor recreational activities, and even to local businesses as SDRVC highlights motivation destinations, explained Goddard.

Tickets are $175 per person and are available at sdrvc.org/2022-river-valley-fest/