Solana Vista, Skyline Halloween Carnival is back in-person Oct. 30

The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival will take place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Proudly offered for 65 consecutive years, the long-beloved community Halloween Carnival is back in-person at the new Solana Vista School. After being reimagined for two years as a COVID-modified drive-through event, this year’s carnival will be back on site and will feature games, activities and performances for children of all ages as well as food from local restaurants and lots of sweet treats and snacks for all tastes. In addition to the wide array of games offered, families can enjoy pony and “unicorn” rides, a petting zoo, bouncies and inflatables, and lots of great family Halloween fun.

Costumes are not required, but are encouraged and the event is open to the entire community.

Proceeds from the carnival benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation and provide essential funding for STREAM, technology, art, and supplemental physical education Discovery Lab classes at both Solana Vista and Skyline Schools.

Solana Vista is located at 780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach.

