Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Blood Cancers — Sanford Burnham Prebys Cancer Center Open House” at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10901 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. Guests can learn about how scientists are targeting diseases such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and can speak with Dr. David Hermel of Scripps Hematology and Oncology. Free. bit.ly/ccopenhouse22

• UC San Diego Library presents “Short Tales from the Mothership” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Geisel Library’s Seuss Room, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Authors will read their works or have a volunteer recite for them. Free. To participate, email a science-fiction, fantasy or horror story with 250 words or less to Scott Paulson at spaulson@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “Getting Your Home Historically Designated” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 780 Prospect St. The workshop will cover topics related to historic designation. Free for Historical Society members; $10 for non-members. bit.ly/HDWOct

• The La Jolla Garden Club presents “Gardening from a Pollinator’s Perspective: How Plants in Your Garden Can Make a Difference” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. Annika Nabors, community education specialist for the San Diego Pollinator Alliance, will speak. Free.

Scripps Research will present “Hacking Our Body Clocks to Optimize Health” with associate professor Katja Lamia on Wednesday, Oct. 19, online. (Don Boomer)

• Scripps Research presents “Hacking Our Body Clocks to Optimize Health” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, online. Scripps Research associate professor Katja Lamia will show how circadian clocks affect everything from metabolism to tumors. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• The La Jolla Community Center presents San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, online. LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, will discuss his priorities and goals for La Jolla. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• Nonprofit Compassion & Choices presents “Planning Ahead for the End of Life” at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. A panel of experts will discuss medical, legal and personal matters to consider to ensure your final choices are honored. Free. (619) 507-9915.

• The La Jolla Library Poetry Group meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The group meets the third Thursday of each month for participants to read and share poems they’ve written with other budding or experienced poets. Free. Email vmdandrea@hotmail.com.

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Spotlight On: Learning Series for Adults” through Thursday, Nov. 17. The theater-based classes, which run weekday evenings at various times, cover topics such as playwrighting, improvisation and musical theater. $279 per six-week class. lajollaplayhouse.org/spotlight-on

King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” forums on Sundays through Nov. 20 in La Jolla. (Luke Lewison)

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the “PEEC Youth Arts” program (Participate, Explore, Engage, Create) beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The after-school art program for ages 13-18 meets every other week to offer young artists the opportunity to build community in the pursuit of a serious art practice. Students will work with their instructors to explore a variety of art materials and disciplines, including painting, drawing, photography and sculpture. Free. Email peec@ljathenaeum.org.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present chef Marcela Valladolid at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The Food Network chef will share her new book, “Cocinando on Cook Street: A Collection of Mi Familia’s Recipes,” and discuss how her Mexican heritage has influenced her. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents an open studio for Longenecker-Roth artist-in-residence Cannupa Hanska Luger at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Visual Arts Facility, 252 Russell Lane, La Jolla. Free. cannupahanska.com

Warwick’s bookstore will present author and activist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on Friday, Oct. 14, in La Jolla. (Provided by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author and activist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Divakaruni will discuss and sign her new book, “The Last Queen: A Novel of Courage and Resistance.” Free, or $16.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/divakaruni-2022

• The ProtoStar Foundation presents “Hollywoodland” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Concert pianists Konstantin Soukhovetski and Jacopo Giacopuzzi, who formed the duo Solo Due, will play an eclectic mixture of styles, from baroque, classical and jazz to rock, Brazilian pop and retro-futurism. $25.50 and up. theconrad.org/events/hollywoodland

• ArtPower presents the world premiere of composer and UC San Diego professor Lei Liang’s “Six Seasons,” featuring the Mivos Quartet, at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Conrad Prebys Music Center’s Experimental Theater at UCSD, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The composition also includes an Arctic soundscape in collaboration with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. $9-$30. (858) 534-1430. artpower.ucsd.edu

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a photography exhibit by Jordan Verdin featuring portraits and stories of area homeless people through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7555 Draper Ave. The show doubles as a fundraiser for Humanity Showers, which provides pop-up showers for homeless people. The library concurrently is collecting donations of socks and hygiene products. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents the exhibit “Near and Far” through Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla, featuring paintings by artists Mieko Hara and David Ivan Clark. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord” through Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play is about Wong’s work building community in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “The Age-Proof Brain: An Adventure in Better Health” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. La Jolla-based author and brain scientist Marc Milstein will discuss his book “The Age-Proof Brain.” Free, or $28.95 for a reserved seat and book copy. bit.ly/ABBMilstein

• The South African Film Festival runs through Tuesday, Oct. 18, online. The festival, chaired by La Jolla resident Brenda Sacks, streams dramas, comedies and documentaries that explore the culture, history and politics of South Africa. $75 and up. saffusa.net

• The San Diego Sakura chapter of the Ohara School and La Jolla/Riford Library present an ikebana (Japanese flower arranging) exhibition from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, at 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Ikebana demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Free. sakuralj.com

• The San Diego Symphony, conducted by Elena Schwarz and Steven Schick, performs compositions by Lei Liang, Igor Stravinsky, Rand Steiger, Anna Thorvaldsdóttir and Samuel Barber beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $20-$65. (858) 534-1430. bit.ly/3fJUF0g

• The San Diego Early Music Society will open its 40th-anniversary season with “Baroque Gems” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and his Ensemble Artaserse will perform baroque opera arias and instrumental pieces by Handel and Vivaldi alongside those by Hasse, Piccinni and Ferrandini. $10 and up. sdems.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library concludes its jazz concert series with the Miguel Zenón Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Puerto Rico–born alto saxophonist and composer Zenón will return to San Diego with his longtime quartet featuring Venezuelan pianist Luis Perdomo, Austrian bassist Hans Glawischnig and Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole playing music from Zenón’s forthcoming album. $40 for Athenaeum members; $45 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/jazz

BFree Studio in La Jolla presents “Beggars of Bliss, Icons of Loss,” an exhibit by Max Roemer, through Saturday, Oct. 29. (BFree Studio)

• BFree Studio presents “Beggars of Bliss, Icons of Loss” through Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Proceeds from the exhibit by Max Roemer will benefit the nonprofit ArtReach. bfreestudio.net

• Girard Gourmet hosts the exhibit “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” through October at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40-year retrospective of the late Patti Cooprider’s art will fund scholarships to the Athenaeum School of the Arts . Free.

• La Jolla resident and artist Katherine Keeling is showing eight paintings through October at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. Free.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the life’s work of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika and Fred Torri artist books collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Swank” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by artist Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an “unauthorized auto dealership.” The centerpiece is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents mini-concerts at noon every Monday through spring at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series features all kinds of music from local and touring musicians, prize-winning students, university music faculty members and local chamber ensembles. Free, though donations are accepted. No registration required.

Galas & events

• The Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans presents “Walter Munk Day” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Kellogg Park in La Jolla Shores. The event will feature 26 interactive educational exhibits, food trucks, face painting, a noon dedication of the Walter Munk Educational Plaza and more. Free. waltermunkfoundation.org

• The Coggan Family Aquatic Complex will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 800 Nautilus St., La Jolla. The afternoon will feature pool games, prizes and birthday cake. Free. cogganaquatics.org

• The La Jolla High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Albers home, 2340 Paseo Dorado, La Jolla. Food and beverages will be served. $25. bit.ly/1972LJHS

• Bob Vogt presents an “LJHS Centennial Reunion” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event for any alumni or friend of La Jolla High School 21 or older will include musical performances, food, drinks and memorabilia. $195. theconrad.org/events/ljhs-reunion

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆