Speaker to discuss ‘Aging Well in the 21st Century’ at Solana Beach Library

Jonathan Schwartz, founder and partner, of Partner in Aging, will discuss “Aging Well in the 21st Century.” He will discuss the latest trends in aging in an interactive and at times humorous discussion of how to successful age.

This is the second in a series of programs co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. It will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library. The library is located at 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Schwartz has been dedicated to the field of aging for the past 15 years. He holds a BS degree in entrepreneurship from Indiana University and an MA degree in gerontology from USC. He launched Partner in Aging in 2018. It’s designed to be your professional and trusted partner in all aspects of creating an aging plan tailored to an individual’s needs.

This is the first in a series of presentations dealing with aging in place for North County seniors and Solana Beach’s initiative to become an age-friendly city.