Carmel Valley Cigar Club holds annual fundraiser on Nov. 12

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club will host its 3rd annual VIP Cigar, Casino and Cocktail Party on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 7 p.m. to midnight at Morgan Run Club and Resort. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

The Carmel Valley Cigar Club is an active social group of men and women who enjoy the good life: whether they are getting together for a scotch and premium stogie or fishing, playing golf, watching sports or traveling. Due to the pandemic, the club has been unable to have its annual fundraiser for the past two years and this year they promise their premier party is back in a big way.

Guests will receive a cigar goodie bag and the night will include spirit tastings, food stations, casino game play, a red carpet entrance with photos, a raffle and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit carmelvalleycigarclub.com. Morgan Run is located at 5690 Cancha de Golf.