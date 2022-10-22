Del Mar Foundation to hold ‘Scary by the Sea Halloween Dog Parade’

The Del Mar Foundation’s “Scary by the Sea Halloween Dog Parade” will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Seagrove Park in Del Mar.

To participate in the parade, register at www.delmarfoundation.org. Registration is required for participation in the parade. Participation in the parade is capacity-limited, with priority given to 92014 residents.

Timing: Noon: Event registration opens. Socializing. Complimentary snacks and refreshments.

1 p.m. Registered participants will parade though Seagrove Park, showcasing their costumes for the judges and the crowd.

2 p.m. Winning entries for the Scariest Costume, Scariest Couple, Most Creative, and Funniest Costume will be announced and winners will receive prizes.

3 p.m. Event ends.

Visit bit.ly/3CVcC48 for more information.

Seagrove Park is located at 15th St. and Coast Blvd. Del Mar, 92014.