San Diego Beer Week kicks off in Del Mar on Nov. 5

Guild Fest, the official kick-off event for the San Diego Brewers Guild’s 14th Annual San Diego Beer Week will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Surf Sports Park in Del Mar, celebrating the local, independent craft beer industry.

The event, which runs from 1-4 p.m., will feature more than 60 independent breweries, food trucks and live music from Totally 80’s Band and Paging the 90’s.

The 2022 Guild Fest will be the first to offer a selection of beer alternatives such as wine and kombucha. Guild Fest had been held downtown since its inception in 2005 and this will be the first in-person Guild Fest since 2019 and the first in Del Mar.

“We felt it was time for a fresh start for our signature event in a more centrally-located destination,” said Brewers Guild Executive Director Paige McWey Acers in a news release. “The beauty of Del Mar and the clean ocean air speak for itself. We have so many wonderful Guild members and their loyal followers in North County, so this gives them all an opportunity for a quicker commute to the event. We can’t wait to see thousands of beer enthusiasts gather where the hops meet the turf down at old Del Mar.”

Throughout San Diego Beer Week Nov. 4-13, individual breweries will host events and have beer specials, all of which will be posted on the Brewers Guild’s calendar online. The festivities conclude with the Beer Garden at The Lodge at Torrey Pines’ Arroyo Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Guild Fest tickets are on sale now at sdbeer.com/guildfest.