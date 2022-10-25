Local haunts for trick or treating

A round-up of local places to celebrate Halloween.

Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Trick or treat at participating stores at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. The event will include live music by Hullabaloo at the Village Square and complimentary photography. REVÉ Church is also providing a jump castle, candy bar and dog treats.

13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Parkway, Pacific Highlands Ranch

One Paseo

One Paseo will host trick or treating over the Halloweekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Candy will be passed out by the log to everyone dressed in their best costumes. Festive photo ops are available at One Paseo’s red Studebaker truck.

3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley

Piazza Carmel

Piazza Carmel will host a free Halloween event on Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. Children can decorate a bucket at the craft activity area to use for trick or treating at participating merchant locations. During the three-hour event, kids can watch Magic Shows and get a custom-created balloon ghost, cat or other shape to keep. Bring your smartphone or camera to take pictures in front of the Halloween backdrop and with FrankenStilt, a very tall, costumed character.

3810 Valley Centre Drive, Carmel Valley

Solana Beach Towne Center, Solana Beach Plaza

Solana Beach Towne Center will host trick or treating with center merchants at its Halloween event on Monday, Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. There will be balloons and a Hullaballoo concert at 4 p.m. near Vons and Pizza Nova. Free treat bags are available for pick-up at Kahoots in the Town Center and Mission Fed Credit Union in the Plaza. Participants are encouraged to bring a can of food to donate to San Diego Food Bank.

663-689 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach

Solana Vista & Skyline Halloween Carnival

The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival will take place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The carnival will feature games, activities and performances for children of all ages as well as food from local restaurants and lots of sweet treats and snacks for all tastes. In addition to the wide array of games offered, families can enjoy pony and “unicorn” rides, a petting zoo, bouncies and inflatables.

780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach