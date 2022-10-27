Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Halloween

• The La Jolla Loves Pets Foundation and Decker’s Dog + Cat will present “La Jolla Dog-O-Ween” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. The event will feature a dog Halloween costume contest, a parade, dog adoptions, food trucks and more. Tickets are $10 for an adult with one dog, $20 for an adult with two dogs and $30 for a family with two adults and two dogs. Prices will increase Saturday, Oct. 22. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. lajollalovespets.org

• Bird Rock Animal Hospital and Beaumont’s restaurant present “Trick Fur Treat,” a dog Halloween costume contest, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Beaumont’s, 5662 La Jolla Blvd. Judging will be at 4:30 p.m., followed by a musical performance. Free. (858) 459-0474

• Beaumont’s restaurant will host a costume contest and party for adults the evening of Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5662 La Jolla Blvd. Local band Seapoodle will play from 9 p.m. to midnight. Free to attend.

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a “Frankenstein"-themed Teen Open Mic Night at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. Participants can tell spooky stories, perform a haunting melody or sit back and watch. The event includes a candy bar. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla High School Theatre Arts Department presents “Nightmare on Nautilus” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 750 Nautilus St., La Jolla. The haunted house-like experience is open to the public. $7.

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association’s presents the “Creepy Candy Crawl” from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, throughout The Village in La Jolla. Participating businesses — indicated by balloons — will have candy on hand. Treat bags are available at the La Jolla Real Estate Brokers Association, 908 Kline St. Free. No registration is required.

Lectures & learning

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “American Mahjong Beginners” beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The six-week course will teach the fundamentals of the tile game mahjong. Classes include instruction, handouts and game play. The required 2022 Mahjong Card may be purchased online from the National Mahjong League. $165 for Community Center members; $190 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Fusion: Landscape and Beyond” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The event, part of the “IDEAS” performance and multimedia art series, is an interdisciplinary artwork that explores the role of memory in imagination and creation through artificial intelligence and Chinese landscape painting. Free. Register via email at galleryqi@ucsd.edu.

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents its Ellen Browning Scripps Luncheon at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. Barbara Goldstein will speak about the Case Study House program. $75 for Historical Society members; $85 for non-members. bit.ly/LJHSLuncheon

• Global Hong Kong Studies @ University of California, UC San Diego International Institute and others present “The Changing Contours of Hong Kong’s Civil Society” at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, online. A panel of experts will discuss how Hong Kong’s civil society organizations, mass media, and the diaspora have adapted and transformed in the wake of the National Security Law. Free. bit.ly/SymposiumHK

• King’s Cross Church presents “Life Explored” at 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 20 at 7818 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. Forums will discuss spirituality and are open to anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. Free. lifeexploredsd.com

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

La Jolla Music Society presents “JazzReach” with the Metta Quintet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in La Jolla. (Provided by La Jolla Music Society)

• La Jolla Music Society’s ConRAD Kids Series presents “JazzReach” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Students from Mission Bay High School’s music programs will join JazzReach’s resident ensemble, Metta Quintet, onstage. $15 and up. theconrad.org

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Zen Soul Balance Sound Bath with Jeny Dawson” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. $55. buddhiyogalj.com

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 Thursdays, at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• The La Jolla Art Association presents an art demonstration at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Virginia Howlett will demonstrate oil painting. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-receptions

• Warwick’s bookstore presents La Jolla resident and author Orly Lobel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Lobel will discuss and sign her new book, “The Equality Machine.” Free, or $30 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/lobel-2022

• Hennessey’s Tavern presents Arthur and his Knights at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 7811 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. La Jolla resident Arthur Hammons and his band will perform new songs. Free.

A piece by Alexandra Underwood will be unveiled with others at The Shops at La Jolla Village event at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in La Jolla. (Provided by The Shops at La Jolla Village)

• The Shops at La Jolla Village reveals its new public art project at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 8879 Villa La Jolla Drive. The event, which will include food and music, will unveil a set of murals and a mosaic from local artists Ian Ross and Alexandra Underwood and Chicago-based artist Jim Bachor. Free. bit.ly/ShopMural

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Gilbert Castellanos: A Tribute to the Latin Jazz Masters” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will close the Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series. Tickets are $22 in advance for LJCC members and $25 for non-members; $30 for all at the door. ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library launches its six-concert Chamber Music Series with Hidden Valley Virtuosi at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The trio (violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, cellist Tanya Tomkins and pianist Ines Irawati) will perform a varied program. $270 for the series for Athenaeum members; $300 for non-members. Individual concerts are $50 for members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

Work by artist Pat Kelly will be featured in an exhibit called “Re...” at the La Jolla/Riford Library starting this month. (Provided by Pat Kelly)

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents an opening reception for “Re...” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibition of works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly will run through Thursday, Jan. 5. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Powerful Nature” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Ruben Valenzuela will guest-conduct the performance. $19 and up. ljsc.org

• BFree Studio presents “Beggars of Bliss, Icons of Loss” through Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Proceeds from the exhibit by Max Roemer will benefit nonprofit ArtReach . bfreestudio.net

• The St. James Music Series presents vocalist Lauren Jelencovich at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Jelencovich will perform stories and songs from Broadway, opera and more. $13 to $43. stjamesmusicseries.com

• Tango Lovers Company presents “Volver (Comeback)” at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at The Baker-Baum Concert Hall of the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Twenty artist from Argentina and Uruguay will perform. $48 and up. theconrad.org

• Girard Gourmet hosts the exhibit “Patti’s Spirit Lives!” through October at 7837 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The 40-year retrospective of the late Patti Cooprider’s art will fund scholarships to the Athenaeum School of the Arts . Free.

• La Jolla resident and artist Katherine Keeling is showing eight paintings through October at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd. Free.

• Warwick’s bookstore and Penguin Random House present Lee Child and Andrew Child at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, online. The authors will discuss their new book “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel” in conversation with author Louise Penny. $28.99 and up; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/child-2022

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) concert with James and Mel Clarkston at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7555 Draper Ave. The performance will feature Mexican songs and Spanish flamenco music. Free. lajollalibrary.org/events

• The La Jolla Community Center will present a Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) party at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature face painting and sugar skull decorating, live mariachi music and a traditional Mexican dinner. $25 for LJCC members and $40 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Qualcomm Institute opens the exhibit “Becoming: An Interactive Music Journey in VR” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at UC San Diego’s Atkinson Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The operatic virtual reality (VR) experience is based on a poem by 13th-century Persian poet Mowlana Rumi and will run through Friday, Dec. 2. Free. Register for the opening via email at galleryqi@ucsd.edu. For more information, visit galleryqi.ucsd.edu .

• The La Jolla Music Society presents “Nat Geo Live: Exploring Mars” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. NASA mechanical engineer Kobie Boykins will share his enthusiasm for unraveling the mysteries of outer space and recount the latest exciting chapter of Mars exploration. $20 and up. theconrad.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents three exhibits through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. “Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is an intimate view into the lifework of Fredman (1925–2020), whose 70-year art career produced an eclectic body of work driven by experimentation with unusual formats and unconventional materials. “Derek Boshier: Occupations” is a visual survey of various humorous occupations rendered in Boshier’s characteristic heads. “Working Toward One Hundred” is a selection from the Athenaeum’s Erika & Fred Torri Artists’ Books Collection. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents “ Swank ” through Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibit by Jean Lowe converts the gallery space into an auto dealership; the centerpiece is an 18-foot papier mache replica of an electric Hummer truck. Free. quintgallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present an art exhibit through Friday, Dec. 2, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The media featured includes watercolor, photography, oils, digital art and acrylics from artist Peggy Hinaekian, Eileen Mandela, Gwen Nobil, Dottie Stanley, Salli Sachse and Laura Wheeler. Free. lajollaartassociation.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features paper theater replicas , posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• Gelson’s presents “An Online Tasting with Barr Hill Gin” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, online. The live class with Sam Nelis, director of beverages at Barr Hill, will take participants through his pro tips while mixing two specialty drinks. A kit for two people will be available for pickup Oct. 26-27 from Gelson’s Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Gelson’s Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Gelson’s Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. $89.99. Must register by Sunday, Oct. 23. bit.ly/GelsonsGin

Do you have an event – online or in person – that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆