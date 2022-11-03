Nov. 3: Upcoming local and regional events

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep to feature ‘The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge’

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a fun twist of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol in this heartwarming sequel: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge as its next student production. Performances will run Nov. 17-20 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information call the box office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to present this comedic holiday story onstage with some incredible student performers. “This script offers not-so-subtle references to Dickens’ classic story with unexpected new twists and turns that our students are laughing out loud as we put the show together,” Cole said in a news release. “It provides so many opportunities for empowering the inner clown in each of these actors.”

Featured in the cast are: Nicolas Castillo, San Diego; Sophie Espinoza, San Marcos; Landon Friis, Oak Crest; Kate Goodman, Carlsbad; Kylie Mullany, Del Mar; Gaby Neira, Carmel Valley; Bronwyn Roberts, Del Mar; Eben Rosenzweig, Carlsbad; and understudies Michelle Molina-Lopez, Rancho Bernardo; and Audrey Wilkins, Carlsbad.

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Holiday Boutique

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is holding its popular Holiday Boutique in person on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Avenue, Solana Beach.

The event will feature the usual gifts for the holidays as well as some interesting art items and stocking stuffers. A very special quilt will also be auctioned at $5 a ticket. Their famous Bake Sale returns this year and items will be available for purchase on Saturday, Nov. 5. Visit solanabeachcivicandhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

‘Taste of The Village’ benefit for CCA

It has become a yearly tradition to spend an afternoon at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley while giving back 100% to Canyon Crest Academy, through the CCA Foundation, to the program of your choice.

Bring the family, and join the Foundation for this popular community event. Sample delicious food and enjoy some wonderful musical performances on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. The Canyon Crest Academy jazz combos, rock bands, choir and chamber orchestra will be providing live entertainment at the event in the Village Square. How it works: Arrive at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and pick up your punch card from the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation table in front of Pacific Social.

Participating restaurants will have a dedicated table for Taste of the Village with samples of their tasty cuisine. Have your punch card stamped and indulge. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Tickets are available online for $40, tickets at the event will be $45. For tickets go to www. canyoncrestfoundation.org

Rob Machado Foundation Annual Benefit Concert and Fundraiser Nov. 10

The Rob Machado Foundation Annual Benefit Concert and Fundraiser will be held in partnership with Belly Up at Alila Marea Beach Resort on Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature Grammy Award-winning musician Lukas Nelson.

A culmination of the Alila Sessions Summer Series, which also supported the Rob Machado Foundation, proceeds from the concert will once again benefit the foundation which aims to educate and empower young people to make sustainable choices.

Limited tickets for the benefit are available for $400/person and can be purchased at rmf22.afrogs.org/#/index

Each ticket includes access to an outstanding menu from Executive Chef Claudette Zepeda, an amazing live and silent auction with one-of-a-kind surfboards, musical instruments, art, bucket list trips, and more.

Las Damas Holiday Luncheon

Las Damas de Fairbanks, a social and philanthropic organization of Fairbanks Ranch residents, will hold its annual Holiday Luncheon and Boutique on Friday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

Tickets for the luncheon are available for $65, which also includes an afternoon of shopping with many exclusive vendors, live music, a client speaker from the Family Recovery Center, and an opportunity drawing of fabulous raffle baskets provided by the Las Damas de Fairbanks and DreamKeepers board.

The event is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased at the Las Damas de Fairbanks website: www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com. For further information, call 760-309-1073.

Proceeds from the Holiday Luncheon will be donated to the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, a residential treatment facility that offers women, many with young children, the opportunity to go through drug or alcohol recovery while keeping their families intact. This program causes much less trauma for the children and instills self confidence in the women as well as bolstering their self-esteem.

The Nativity School to host Christmas Boutique

The Nativity School will hold its Christmas Boutique Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Address: 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Vendor opportunities are available. Contact nativitychristmasboutique@gmail. com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Anne Bosanac: annebosanac@gmail.com or 619-787-7187.

Foundation for Women Warriors to present free online documentary: ‘Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots’

On Nov 9, from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in anticipation of Veterans Day, San Diego nonprofit Foundation for Women Warriors (FFWW) is hosting a free online screening via Zoom of the documentary Unsung Heroes: The Story of America’s Female Patriots. From Academy Award Filmmaker and Executive Producer Ron Howard, this two-hour, two-part documentary highlights the heroic sacrifices of women that served in the American military. Register for free to see the film at bit.ly/3Dps60r

Foundation for Women Warriors’ mission is to serve women veterans and their children so that their next mission is clear and continues to impact the world. FFWW solely focused on serving women veterans and their families. Their programs enhance the personal and economic wellbeing of women veterans and address the growing needs of the increasing population of military women transitioning to civilian life. Visit foundationforwomenwarriors.org for more information.

Free concert at Encinitas Library

The Friends of the Encinitas Library will host a free concert featuring the Daneen Wilburn Quartet with “soulful jazz” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 at 540 Cornish Dr. Vocalist and recording artist Daneen Wilburn will be joined by Grammy winner Kamau Kenyatta on piano, Richard Sellers on drums and Cecil McBee Jr. on bass. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Visit encinitaslibfriends.org.

Batiquitos Lagoon: ‘Native People of the Lagoon’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will hold a presentation on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. titled “Native People of the Lagoon” by Cathleen Chilcote Wallace, who is Luiseño and an enrolled member of the San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians. In her storytelling program, she connects the past and the present as she shares traditional and original tales that promote and respect the Luiseño and Kumeyaay native culture and history. This event is free for adults and children age 4 or older. Meet at the Nature Center located at 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org.

LIFE @ San Elijo to screen film ‘Belfast’

LIFE @ San Elijo will screen the film Belfast, a 2021 coming of age drama, which chronicles the life of a working-class Ulster Protestant family from the perspective of their nine-year-old son during “The Troubles” in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Friday, Nov. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, 92007, Room 204. Free, parking is free. Info: lifesanelijo@miracosta.edu

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s November Nature Discovery Series event

Torrey Pines Docent Society’s November Nature Discovery Series event will be a presentation about the cultural traditions and stories of the Luiseño people, by Ami Admire from the Rincon Reservation in Valley Center. The public talk on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. is free and suitable for all ages. Participants will meet at the pavilion area near the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve upper parking lot. Visit torreypine.org.

38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, and the Electra bike valet along this award-winning main street.

Due to popularity, the Beer Garden hours have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage.

Several bands will rock the Beer Garden Stage, the Lumberyard Courtyard Stage as well as the Hansen’s Community Stage. For those arriving by car, parking will be available at Moonlight Beach, City Hall, Pacific View Elementary (600 3rd St) and Parking Lot B (SW corner of Vulcan and E St).

For more information, including the full entertainment line-up, visit www.encinitas101.com.

Doggie Street Festival San Diego

The 13th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, 92106).

This companion animal adopt-a-thon and fun celebration of furry best friends presents fantastic pet products and services, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes and more. Bring your friendly dog. Become a sponsor-vendor-volunteer-auction prize provider today. Visit www.doggiestreetfestival.org or email doggiestreet@gmail.com

Carlsbad street, music festivals back Nov. 5-6

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire and Carlsbad Music Festival return the weekend of Nov. 5-6. The Fall Carlsbad Village Street Faire is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 downtown on Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Boulevard.

More than 900 exhibitors are slated to sell gifts and household wares and products. Highlights include a pancake breakfast, an international food court and a beer garden, along with arts and crafts, children’s games and rides. It is recommended that visitors leave pets at home. For more information about the free event, visit carlsbad.org.

The Carlsbad Music Festival is back for its 18th year from 1 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at St. Michael’s by-the-Sea, 2775 Carlsbad Blvd. The outdoor festival for all ages features headliner Monophonics. In addition, five San Diego-area bands will perform including Son of Kane, Chunky Hustle Brass Band, Whitney Shay, Mitchum Yacoub and Sabrosas Latin Orquesta. Tickets are $35, free for kids and VIP package, $125. For more information, visit carlsbadmusicfestival.org.

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘Winston Churchill: The Blitz’

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature Randy Otto in “Winston Churchill: The Blitz” Nov. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.

Otto portrays Churchill’s unwavering, audacious belief that if the British people were simply trusted with the truth - no matter how bad things got - they would only get stronger and more resilient. From his study at Chartwell, he recounts his courageous 1930s journey from historical footnote to the most beloved leader and statesman in recorded history. With more than four decades of formidable academic and performance passion, Otto shatters the imaginary 4th wall, transporting audiences from tears to laughter and back again. The evening finishes with “Ask Winston”, an audience-interactive opportunity to query Churchill, an exhilarating “one-on-one” with the prime minister.

The recitation’s genesis was a simple encouragement from Otto’s university British History Professor Dr. Maxwell Schoenfeld in 1973. Schoenfeld encouraged Otto not only to study Churchill’s life academically, but to emulate the great man on stage. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar, motivational speaker and performance artist Otto has honed the concept into a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org.

