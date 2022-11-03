‘Taste of the Village’ benefit for Canyon Crest Academy

It has become a yearly tradition to spend an afternoon at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley while giving back 100% to Canyon Crest Academy, through the CCA Foundation, to the program of your choice.

Copyright of Canyon Crest Academy Foundation (Logo)

Bring the family, and join the Foundation for this popular community event. Sample delicious food and enjoy some wonderful musical performances on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. The Canyon Crest Academy jazz combos, rock bands, choir and chamber orchestra will be providing live entertainment at the event in the Village Square. How it works: Arrive at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and pick up your punch card from the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation table in front of Pacific Social.

Participating restaurants will have a dedicated table for Taste of the Village with samples of their tasty cuisine. Have your punch card stamped and indulge. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, Carmel Valley, 92130. Tickets are available online for $40, tickets at the event will be $45. For tickets go to www. canyoncrestfoundation.org