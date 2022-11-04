‘Chasing Fear’ ushers in theater season at Canyon Crest Academy

Envision Theater Arts presents an original stage production Chasing Fear this week at Canyon Crest Academy. Developed with support from La Jolla Playhouse, New York University, New York Theatre Barn, New Village Arts, and Cygnet Theatre, the musical will have its world premiere at Canyon Crest Academy Proscenium Theater on Friday, Nov. 4, curtain time 7 p.m.

(Copyright of CCA Foundation)

Chasing Fear, to be performed by Envision Theater Arts students, is led by a stellar creative team: composer Truth Future Bachman, artist in residence at La Mama E.T.C. and visiting artist at Princeton University; writer/director Blake McCarty, executive artistic director of Blindspot Collective; and choreographer Zaquia Mahler Salinas, artistic director of Disco Riot.

Inspired by Turkish folklore, Chasing Fear is the story of a boy who leaves home to confront the true meaning of fear, encountering formidable ogres, ghosts, and mermaids along the way. Fantasy and reality blur, while hope and strength are found in the unlikeliest of places.

“We’re delighted to host this musical premiere in our theater. It’s just one example of how Canyon Crest Academy aspires to bring world-class talent to our students each day,” said Principal Brett Killeen. “Working with the creative team has been such a dream. It’s a delight to welcome notable artists and partner organizations to work with us at CCA,” added Envision Theater Arts Coordinator Jeannine Marquie.

Future performances slated for the Canyon Crest Academy Envision program include the play Puffs and a staged reading of The Divine Comedy.

Showtimes for Chasing Fear:

— Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

—Sat., Nov. 5, 2 p.m.

—Thurs., Nov. 10, 4:30 p.m.

—Sat., Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for Chasing Fear are available for purchase at the box office or in advance at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36063/production/1138904.

Showtimes for Puffs:

—Thu., Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

—Sat., Nov. 5, 7 p.m.

—Wed., Nov. 9, 4:30 p.m.

—Fri., Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Tickets for Puffs are available for purchase at the box office or in advance at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36063/production/1138972.

Envision, the arts at Canyon Crest Academy, is a rigorous, multi-disciplinary program with a global focus designed for students pursuing a career or keystone project in the arts. The Envision program features day classes and an after-school Conservatory program. Conservatory participants are selected by artist-educators based on portfolio review, interviews, and auditions. Envision Theater Arts students perform stage productions led by professional teaching artists with emphasis on acting theory, audition technique, and ensemble process.