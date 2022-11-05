American Pickers to film in California, looking for leads

The American Pickers are returning to California. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout this area in January 2023, according to a news release.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

American Pickers staff continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC, the news release stated.

The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through they would love to hear from you, according to the news release. Please note, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public. If interested, send them your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184, facebook: @GotAPick