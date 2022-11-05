City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 to host 2022 Veterans Day Ceremony

Join the City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 for a Veterans Day Ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 11 at La Colonia Community Center, 715 Valley Ave. in Solana Beach. The ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. until noon. The event is free of charge.

Highlights of the celebration include the Camp Pendleton Young Marines as the honor guard, “Feathers from Heaven” doves, the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe, and a special guest speaker, Cadet-Major Linda Tran/Hoover High School JrROTC, who will address the community. City dignitaries and representatives from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces will also be present. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the Solana Beach Parks & Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.