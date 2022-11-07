Del Mar Village to cheer on Susan G. Komen 3-Day walkers on Nov. 18

The Del Mar Village Association will again paint the town pink and cheer on more than 2,000 walkers as the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day kicks off in Del Mar on Friday, Nov. 18.

The cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar Lifeguards, local business owners and community residents line the streets to cheer the event participants on their journey as they head south to San Diego.

Anyone interested in participating in this fun and inspirational morning is encouraged to dress in pink and come to Del Mar Village just south of 15th Street on Camino Del Mar (Highway 101) between 7:30 and 9 a.m.

Volunteers of the cheering station will enjoy pastries generously donated by Darshan Bakery and coffee by Starbucks.