Fleet Feet hosts annual free Thanksgiving Day 5K

Fleet Feet in the Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch will host its 6th annual Free Thanksgiving Day 5K Fun Run on Thanksgiving morning. The community is invited to join the local running store for a family-friendly morning of running, walking, and giving thanks before a day of family, food and football.

The route start and ends at the store and will be entirely on sidewalk, so strollers are welcome. There will be a marked turnaround for a one mile option as well. As the event is a “fun run” format, the route will be marked but roads will not be closed.

The informal 5K starts at 8 a.m. with check-in beginning at 7:15 a.m. The event is free but Fleet Feet is asking for donations of canned food for the San Diego Food Bank.

Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/SanDiego/FreeThanksgivingDay5k and email community@fleetfeetsandiego.com with any questions.

Fleet Feet is located at 5980 Village Way, suite 108.

