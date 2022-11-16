Nov. 17: Local and regional events

30th annual The Red Nose Run

The 30th annual The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, on Del Mar Beach.

The schedule is as follows:

Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center (1658 Coast Blvd, Del Mar)

-11 a.m.: Volunteer check-in

-11:15 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.: Onsite registration, participant check-in, event partner expo

Del Mar Beach, 17th Street Lifeguard Tower

-12:30 p.m.: Course announcements, National Anthem, warm-up, and Santa’s arrival

-12:45 p.m.: Race start

As soon as you cross the finish line: Post-race party

Run, walk or watch! Kids, adults, even pups on a leash are welcome. Holiday attire, although encouraged, is optional. Stay for the after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and enjoy the delicious picnic-packed goodies provided by the esteemed Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. Managed 100% by a dedicated volunteer team, the event benefits two San Diego based nonprofits: Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park.

Register now and find more information at therednoserun.com.

North Coast Women’s Connection to hold ‘Jingle Bell Luncheon’

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection Jingle Bell Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The guest speaker will be Julienne Chene, award-winning TV news anchor, reporter, and radio talk show host. Her topic will be “The Perfect Life”. Program: Del Mar Floral & Gifts — “Holiday Floral Design”

Invite your friends and join the event for an uplifting holiday celebration of joy, goodness, cheer and new friends. For questions, call Beverly Pruitt at 858-755-6224. Register at: https://conta.cc/3hw0sYt

San Dieguito Art Guild 11th annual Holiday Bazaar

San Dieguito Art Guild presents its 11th annual Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive (corner of Encinitas Blvd. and Balour), Encinitas. The San Dieguito Art Guild is a 200-member all-volunteer nonprofit organization that operates the Off Track Gallery located in the Lumberyard Shopping Center in Encinitas.

Come enjoy yummy treats, a silent auction, and art for sale by artists — paintings, jewelry, photography, fused glass, ceramics, mosaics, fiber art, gourd art, cards, prints, journals, holiday napkins, table runners, wall hangings, sunglasses cases, and more.

Admission to the Bazaar is free and there is ample free parking. For more information go to SanDieguitoArtGuild.com, call 760-942-3636, or contact pr@sandieguitoartguild.com.

Popular ‘2 Pianos 4 Hands’ returns to North Coast Rep for the holidays

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family-pleasing 2 Pianos 4 Hands to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take the audience on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone. Tickets will be flying out the door, so reserve yours early to avoid disappointment.

Performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, and run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information on performance dates.

Theatre School @ North Coast Rep: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a fun twist of the holiday favorite A Christmas Carol in this heartwarming sequel: The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge as its next student production. Performances will run Nov. 17-20 at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For tickets and more information call the box office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights recently announced that the theme for the 2022 holiday boat parade is “FantaSEA.” This year marks the 52nd annual Parade of Lights, one of San Diego’s most beloved holiday traditions held on San Diego Bay. “This year we chose a theme that we felt encapsulated the essence of Christmas time here by the sea,” said Parade Chairman Larry Baumann. “What better way to celebrate the fantasy and excitement around Christmas time than by the bay in beautiful San Diego.” The dates for this year’s parade are Dec. 11 and 18. For more information and parade details, visit sdparadeoflights.org.

38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, returns to downtown Encinitas on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Coast Hwy 101 will be closed from D Street to J Street, from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make room for more than 450 vendors, plus a Beer Garden, three stages, and kids’ rides, and the Electra bike valet along this award-winning main street. The Beer Garden hours have been extended from noon to 5 p.m. The beer garden is family and pet friendly, and will feature the event’s main entertainment stage. Visit www.encinitas101.com

Encinitas Art Night

Art Night Encinitas takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at various Encinitas civic and local art galleries with live music and refreshments at several locations. The bimonthly art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public a chance to meet artists and learn about the creative process. Free to the public. For more information, visit encinitasca.gov/Residents/Cultural-Arts/ArtNight

Encinitas Historical Society Walking Tour

The Encinitas Historical Society recently announced that its next free guided outdoor Walking Tour of Historic Downtown Encinitas will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. The docent guided two-hour tour includes many points of historic interest such as the iconic boathouses, Cottonwood Creek, relocated historic buildings, and much more as participants wind their way through downtown Encinitas.

Please join the tour at the historic one-room 1883 Schoolhouse located at 390 West F Street by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. The walking tour runs from 10 a.m. – noon. Bring your camera, walking shoes, and a desire to learn more about historic downtown Encinitas. Dogs are always welcome. Donations are gratefully accepted for the all-volunteer organization.