Nov. 24: Local and regional events

Breakfast in Bethlehem at the Village Church Dec. 3

(Copyright of the Village Church)

Start the Christmas season with Breakfast in Bethlehem at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. This popular family event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Families will gather ‘round to see and hear the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. Children can make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoys a warm breakfast.

The cost is $5 per person with children age two and under admitted free. Reservations are required. Visit: villagechurch.org/breakfast-in-bethlehem

For more information, contact michelley@villagechurch.org.

30th annual The Red Nose Run

The 30th annual The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, on Del Mar Beach.

Run, walk or watch. Kids, adults, even pups on a leash are welcome. Holiday attire, although encouraged, is optional. Stay for the after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and enjoy the delicious picnic-packed goodies provided by the Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. Managed 100% by a dedicated volunteer team, the event benefits two San Diego based nonprofits: Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park.

Register now and information on timing and more at therednoserun.com.

North Coast Women’s Connection Jingle Bell Luncheon

All are cordially invited to the North Coast Women’s Connection Jingle Bell Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The guest speaker will be Julienne Chene, award-winning TV news anchor, reporter, and radio talk show host. Her topic will be “The Perfect Life”. Program: Del Mar Floral & Gifts — “Holiday Floral Design”

For questions, call Beverly Pruitt at 858-755-6224. Register at: https://conta.cc/3hw0sYt

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Holiday Luncheon, Marion Dodson to be honored

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is holding its annual Holiday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. Join the Historical Society in honoring Marion Dodson, with its Distinguished Citizen Award. Dodson is a former mayor and city council member of Solana Beach.

Luncheon information is available at www.SB-CHS.org. Deadline to register in Dec. 1. If you would like to volunteer, become a member or learn more about the society, email Jojo Dodson Bogard at Jojo@solanabeachCT.org.

Christmas concert to be held at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church

“The Light of the Lord” Christmas concert will be presented by the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church choir on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Join the event for inspiring music and scriptures to mark the beginning of the Advent season. Enjoy a wide selection of musical styles celebrating Advent with some classic favorites along with new songs for the season.

The concert will feature the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church choir and worship band as well as a chamber orchestra with members of the San Diego Symphony. Included in the concert will be a short Christmas meditation by the church’s pastor and a free will offering. All ages are welcome to attend and childcare for birth through kindergarten is available. Parking is plentiful at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, 92075.

Book talk with Linda Moore to be held virtually Dec. 1

A discussion about Attribution, a debut novel concerning art world revelations, betrayals, and twists about the hidden contributions of women and the courage required to reveal the truth, will be held virtually at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1. The discussion is co-sponsored by Del Mar Community Connections’ Page Turners and the Del Mar branch library’s Book Talk groups. The debut author Linda Moore, a local to San Diego County, will be the featured guest, on hand to discuss her novel and the process of publishing it.

Registration is required. Those interested in attending will find the registration link at www.dmcc.cc/calendar, or they may call the DMCC office at (858) 792-7565 to receive assistance.

Moore is an author, traveler, and a recovering gallery owner. She studied art history at the Prado while a student at the University of Madrid and earned degrees from the University of California and Stanford. Her gallery featured contemporary artists and she has published award-winning exhibition catalogs. Her writing has appeared in art journals and anthologies. She has looked at art on all continents and visited over 100 countries. She resides with her book-collecting husband in California. Her debut novel Attribution about an art historian who finds a hidden masterpiece, is available wherever books are sold.

CRC Jingle & Mingle fundraiser

Community Resource Center (CRC) will host its annual festive fundraiser, Jingle & Mingle, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and invites community members to purchase tickets to join them in “Giving Help and Hope to Families in Need.”

The event will be held at the Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe, to raise funds to support the nonprofit’s mission to provide neighbors in need with paths to healthy food, stable homes and safe relationships. Jingle & Mingle will feature an inspiring program, silent auction and more. Community members can provide support by purchasing tickets by Nov. 25 or making a gift at crcncc.org/jingle

Jingle & Mingle is a key part of CRC’s Season of Hope, raising vital support to help those experiencing hunger, homelessness and trauma in our community, with wraparound programs that include a domestic violence emergency shelter, food pantry, housing assistance, legal advocacy, counseling and more. The funding will also support CRC’s 40th Annual Holiday Baskets program, providing a life-saving bridge over the holidays to more than 900 individuals, seniors and those experiencing homelessness.

For more information, visit crcncc.org.

Village Church Alternative Christmas Market helps people in need around the world

The Alternative Christmas Market returns to the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe, offering the chance to give gifts that will bring the true joy of Christmas.

The market offers a way to purchase goods and services as Christmas gifts that ultimately help the less fortunate in countries across the world. Your contributions go directly to assist those in need. Examples of gifts to purchase on behalf of family and friends include:

—25 trees to help small farmers heal their land and rise out of poverty.

—Toys and clothing for homeless families in San Diego.

—Christian satellite programming for hundreds of thousands in the Middle East and North Africa.

—Spiritual and educational programs for Sudanese refugees.

—Food, clothing and shelter for Afghan and Ukrainian refugees in San Diego.

Your entire contribution is sent to the organizations you specify and all the transactions can be done online at: villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market

For more information email janf@villagechurch.org

Village Church to hold Village Christmas Festival

Start your Christmas season with a festival of fun! Join the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe for a Christmas sing-along, bingo games, holiday treats and a selfie picture station. A special family mission project will assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego. Everyone is invited to this free community event on Sunday, Nov, 27 at 4 p.m. in the Fellowship Center at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Invite your friends and neighbors to start this joyous time of year at the Village Christmas Festival.

For more information, email hollic@villagechurch.org

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ concert to be presented at Church of the Nativity, RSF

Handel’s celebrated musical masterpiece “Messiah” Part I, Advent and Christmas excerpts plus the Hallelujah Chorus, will be presented in concert Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Featured artists include: Lisa Parente, soprano; Molly Fisher, alto; Chad Frisque, tenor,;Soren Pedersen, bass; and San Diego Baroque performers Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen, Baroque violin; Angela Choong, Baroque viola; Alex Greenbaum, Baroque cello; and Alison Luedecke, harpsichord.

“It is both welcome and lovely to once again offer a musical tribute to the joy of Advent and Christmas after Covid stopped these kinds of traditional holiday musical presentations,” said Alison Luedecke, organist/quartet director at Church of the Nativity and musical director for the project. “We are delighted to bring live music back for the entire community with period-style Baroque instruments of Handel’s time, and in a unique chamber style presentation.”

The program is open to the public. Tickets are $25., available at: bit.ly/3TSpGxw

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Acorn Publishing authors featured at holiday book signing

Seven authors from Acorn Publishing, including Encinitas resident Phyllis Schwartz who wrote “When Mom Feels Great, Then We Do Too!”, will be doing a group holiday book signing at the Barnes & Noble in Encinitas on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Encinitas Town Center, 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive.

USS Midway Museum: Volunteers needed

The USS Midway Museum seeks volunteers. This “city at sea” now serves as an aircraft carrier museum. Fun and meaningful experiences await those who can make a monthly commitment for at least six months. Positions include docents, safety team, knot team, data entry, aircraft restoration, or ship restoration. Veterans and civilians are encouraged to apply. A monthly orientation is held for those who apply.

For more information, visit www.midway.org/give-join/volunteers or contact the museum at (619) 398-8289 or volunteering@midway.org. The museum is located at 910 North Harbor Drive, San Diego.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tickets now on sale

Individual tickets for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open ware now on sale and fans are encouraged to buy early, as various days and ticket options will once again sell out.

The PGA TOUR’s West Coast Swing makes its stop at Torrey Pines Golf Course from Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 28, featuring the tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the second straight year.

Grounds tickets and passes to shared hospitality venues, such as the Canyon Club overlooking the 17th and eighth greens and the newly upgraded ULTRA Pass presented by Michelob ULTRA at the ninth tee, can be purchased at www.FarmersInsuranceOpen.com. Ticket prices will be at their lowest through the holiday season.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego’s School of Biological Sciences and UCTV present “A Deep Look Into Mental Health: On Campus, In Our Community and Around the World” at noon Monday, Nov. 28, online. A panel of experts will explore the mental health situation on college campuses, along with views from historically underserved communities and international perspectives. Free. adeeplookintomentalhealth.eventbrite.com

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Watercolor with Wine Tuesdays” beginning at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The four-week course will be taught by Minnie Valero. $79 for Community Center members; $99 for non-members. A list of materials is available on the website. ljcommunitycenter.org/art-classes

• UC San Diego’s International Institute and Global Hong Kong Studies @ University of California present “Impossible Decolonization: Revisiting the ‘Fiery Era’ of Hong Kong” at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, online. Free. bit.ly/ucsdiiDec

Join the Chorus at Messiah Sing with the San Diego Master Chorale

On Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m., usher in the holidays with the San Diego Master Chorale’s Messiah Sing. This annual community sing-along features selections from Handel’s Messiah, under the direction of Music Director John K. Russell.

The program will be accompanied by organist and SD Master Chorale Associate Music Director Martin Green, and takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral (2728 Sixth Avenue, Bankers Hill). This year, the Messiah Sing features soloists from the SD Master Chorale including soprano Carron Martin, mezzo-soprano Kaitlin Barron, tenor Daniel Moyer, and bass Matthew Fallesen.

The event begins at 3 p.m. with a festive Welcome Reception and culminates in the Hallelujah Chorus. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own scores or rent one at the venue for $5. Because last year’s event sold out, everyone is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at sdmasterchorale.org.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra presents ‘A Melange Noelle - A medley of unique seasonal music!’

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra directed by Peter Pupping will perform a program titled “A Melange Noelle - A medley of unique seasonal music!” on Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour Dr., Encinitas. Suggested donation $18 at the door. There are no reservations. Seating is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra includes 39 guitarists and one bass player. The concert program includes music from the middle ages to the present exploring the ancient and great music of the centuries. Included are the music of composers Michael Praetorius from the Renaissance, and Baroque composers George Frideric Handel, Johann Sebastian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi and Georg Philipp Telemann. Also to be included is music by Claude Debussy, Irish Hymns and fresh arrangements of some traditional Christmas music.

For more information, including the upcoming Dec. 2 concert, visit www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com.

Encinitas Holiday Parade

The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with entries moving south on 101 from D Street to J Street. It is preceded by a 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee has announced that the 2022 parade theme is “Classic Encinitas”. From cars to fashion to music, and Encinitas legends, lore and tradition at the 2022 parade entries will represent what “Classic Encinitas” means to them. The Parade Committee also named Warren Raps as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

Applications are available to enter a group in the parade so gather your group and get signed up. Register soon to guarantee your group’s spot in the parade. Go to bit.ly/3G9zQGO for more information and a parade application.

