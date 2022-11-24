Local events to jumpstart the holiday season

Solana Beach:

Annual Holiday Tree Lighting event in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting the annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Fletcher Cove Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature plenty of sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa to go along with all the fun. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. so don’t be late or you might miss Santa’s arrival!

Framed by the magnificent view of the ocean, Fletcher Cove Park provides the perfect backdrop for this annual holiday event. Throughout the evening the community will be entertained by the very merry music of award-winning pianist Robert Parker, Linda Piatt’s youth violin group, and the Saint James Academy Choir. Once the switch is flipped, and the tree lights turn on, all eyes will be watching for Santa’s arrival by a firetruck escort, scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Children will have the chance to ask Santa for that most important gift and to remind him just how good they’ve been all year.

Fletcher Cove Park is located at 111 South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach.

Carmel Valley:

One Paseo tree lighting

Bring the family and gather around One Paseo’s 30-foot tree as it lights up the sky during the annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 26 starting at 5 p.m. The ceremony will also feature a live musical performance, magical snowfall from the rooftops and a chance to spend time with Santa and share holiday wishes. Visit www.onepaseo.com

Pacific Highlands Ranch tree lighting

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch has a full lineup of holiday festivities throughout the month of December, starting with a tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include live music and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in the Village Square for complimentary photos as well as cookies and hot chocolate.

Complimentary Holiday Train rides will be offered from 10 am. to 8 p.m at the center. The train will also return on Dec. 10. Visit phrvillage.com

Del Mar:

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) recently announced a lineup of festive offerings in the Del Mar Village this holiday season:

Snowman Scavenger Hunt

Friday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Dec. 18

A mischievous young snowman has left the North Pole in search of sandy beaches and salty sea air. Find him in Del Mar Village shops, post to social media and be entered to win fun prizes. See @visitdelmarvillage on Instagram for details and contest rules.

Holiday Tree and Downtown Décor

Monday, Nov. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 1

Stroll the streets of downtown Del Mar Village and enjoy festive lights, garlands and the beloved holiday tree lit up at the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 26

Get a head start on holiday shopping while supporting local, independent business owners and enjoying discounts, gifts with purchase and so much more.

Del Mar Village Dollars 72-Hour Bonus Dollars Event

Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4

Purchase a local eGiftcard valued at $100 or more and receive $20 free during this exciting limited time promotion. Del Mar Village Dollars can be redeemed at more than 45 downtown restaurants, retailers and service-based businesses and are a great gift that helps keep local dollars truly local.

Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip

Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sip and savor the flavors of the season at the first-ever Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip.

Stroll the festively decorated streets as you enjoy culinary creations from award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, sips from local beverage partners at “Sip Stops” inside downtown Del Mar businesses, live music and other holiday happenings as part of the North Pole by the Sea day of family-friendly festivities. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/winter-taste-and-sip for more information and to purchase tickets.

North Pole by the Sea

Sunday, Dec. 4, 12 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy family-friendly festivities throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon will culminate in the beloved annual holiday tree lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar at 5 p.m. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com/holidays-in-del-mar for more information, hours of activities and to register for Santa photos.

Holiday with a View at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 12 to 9 p.m.

Join Viewpoint Brewing Co. and the Del Mar Village Association to enjoy a delicious meal and good beer while giving back to DMVA to help support Del Mar’s stellar local businesses. Viewpoint is generously donating 10% of the day’s sales back to DMVA. Keep an eye out for special entrees and a new menu. Visit www.viewpointbrewingco.com for reservations. 2201 San Dieguito Dr., Suite D.

Local business happenings:

Toys for Tots Donation

Monday, Nov. 16 to Thursday, Dec. 17

Bring new, unwrapped toys for all ages to Jim Coleman State Farm Insurance Agency to bring holiday cheer to children whose caregivers aren’t able to purchase gifts themselves. For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots program, visit www.toysfortots.org. 1011 Camino Del Mar #116.

Purdy Tree Farms

Thursday, Nov. 24 to Tuesday, Dec. 20, hours vary

From tabletop trees to towering 16-foot-tall trees and everything in between, you’ll find the perfect tree for your family. Pick up fresh wreath for your front door and garland to deck your halls – the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit! Visit www.purdytreefarms.com. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Monarch Ocean Pub 2 Year Anniversary Celebration

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 7 to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Monarch’s two-year anniversary with live music, drink specials, an ugly festive sweater contest and more. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots for extra holiday cheer. Visit www.monarchdelmar.com. 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 322.

30th Annual Red Nose Run Saturday, Dec. 3

A fun run and walk on the beautiful Del Mar beach that is family and dog friendly and features two distances – 3K and 5K. The Red Nose Run benefits the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park. Visit www.therednoserun.com.

Snow N Glow at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Jan. 1, 4 to 9 p.m. all days

This winter, the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be transformed into San Diego’s holiday headquarters at the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring three major attractions designed to make your holiday spirits bright:

· SNOW – Kids (and adults who are kids at heart) can snow tube down Snow Hill, made with real snow. There will also be an open area to play in the snow, and fresh snow is made daily.

· GLOW – Sip on hot cocoa while you stroll through a million festive lights. This winter wonderland of glowing lights is here to make your holidays bright.

· Private Igloo Reservations – Igloos are available to rent for private parties and include entry for six to Snow N Glow. Holiday Magic Igloos include a fresh snow delivery to build your own snowman.

For more information, to purchase tickets and to reserve an igloo, visit cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/del-mar-snow-n-glow-2022. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

At L’Auberge Del Mar

Gingerbread House Decorating Class (Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, 3 to 6 p.m.) – Build the ultimate gingerbread house, complete with candy canes, gum drops, M&Ms, peppermints, sprinkles, and more at L’Auberge Del Mar. $50 per house.

Christmas Cookie Decorating (Fridays, Dec. 16 and 23; 3 to 6 p.m.) – Get into the holiday spirit and decorate your own batch of Christmas cookies at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Hanukkah Menorah Lighting (Sunday, Dec. 18 to Tuesday, Dec. 26) – Celebrate the lighting of the Menorah nightly at sunset in the lobby at L’Auberge Del Mar.

TextEditor

Visit www.laubergedelmar.com for a list of more events, information and to make reservations. Location: 1540 Camino Del Mar.

Free Holiday Parking

Dates and times below

The City of Del Mar will offer free parking in downtown Del Mar for customers throughout the holiday season. The all-day parking gift from the city includes complimentary downtown parking where holiday bags are posted during the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 5 p.m. to Monday, Nov. 28, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m.