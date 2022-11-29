Ice cream for a good cause: Handel’s event benefits local students’ Operation Bloodmobile

Torrey Pines High School students Nethra Mahendran and Minseo Kwan are hosting a fundraising event at Handel’s Ice Cream in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4-8 p.m. A percentage of all the proceeds from the event will go toward Operation Bloodmobile, Nethra and Minseo’s campaign dedicated to supporting San Diego Blood Bank’s efforts for a new bloodmobile to travel through the community to collect lifesaving blood.

The event is a perfect opportunity to taste Handel’s holiday flavors such as Peppermint Bark, Eggnog, Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Orange Chip.

The Operation Bloodmobile project is entirely run by Nethra and Minseo with the support of the Torrey Pines High School’s DECA chapter. DECA is a business club that has chapters at high schools across the country, preparing emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for college and careers. Nethra and Minseo chose to take on the Operation Bloodmobile effort as part of a DECA community-giving challenge.

The students also plan to hold a community blood drive on Jan. 15, 2023 from 12:30-6 p.m. at a still-to-be-determined location in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Local businesses like Jimbo’s are sponsoring their drive with complemintary items for donors.

Keep up to date on Operation Bloodmobile at Instagram @operation_bloodmobile_sdbb

