Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing listing of online activities and local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The La Valencia Hotel hosts a tree lighting on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. and include beverages, treats, music, carolers and crafts. The tree lighting will be at 5:45 p.m. Free. lavalencia.com

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Deck the Halls” at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at 7555 Draper Ave. Children and teenagers are invited to decorate the library’s youth areas. Free. Email grahamk@sandiego.gov.

• Westfield UTC mall presents “Magical Moments” from 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10, at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. Activities will include holiday lights, live music, Westfield’s seasonal snow globe characters, the Winter Fairy and her snow flurry friends and more. Free.

• St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church hosts a Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at 743 Prospect St.. It will feature ornaments, trees, decor, clothing, bakeware, toys, jewelry, wrapping paper and more. Free admission. sjbts.org

• The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Warwick’s bookstore present a “Children’s Holiday Book Fair: Wild About Reading!” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the courtyard of the Merrill Lynch building at 7825 Fay Ave. The event will feature author appearances and book signings, San Diego Zoo wildlife ambassador appearances, Dr. Zoolittle shows, giveaways for kids and more. $30; includes family admission and three books. warwicks.com/event/wild-about-reading-2022

• The Perry Gallery hosts a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2218 Avenida de la Playa. The event will feature new artwork by local artists, gift items, art demonstrations and music. Several artists will attend. Free. theperrygallery.com

• The Bird Rock Artist Guild presents its annual “Holiday Art in the Garden” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5571 Bellevue Ave. Bird Rock resident Leslie Davis will open her garden full of art from local artists. The event also will include live music, refreshments and shopping. Donations will be accepted for ArtReach, Unity4 Orphans and the Center for World Music. facebook.com/BirdRockArtistGuild

The La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla will host several holiday events this season. (Justin Halbert)

• The La Valencia Hotel presents “Storytime Brunch with Santa” at 11 a.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1132 Prospect St. The event will include The Mediterranean Room’s brunch menu with a visit from Santa Claus. lavalencia.com

• The La Jolla Christmas Parade & Holiday Festival starts its 66th annual festivities at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, with visits and photos with Santa Claus, play-based and educational exhibits, a menorah and Christmas tree display and more along Wall Street at Girard Avenue. The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Girard and Kline Street and head north on Girard, turn left onto Prospect Street and end at Prospect and Draper Avenue in front of the La Jolla Recreation Center. Free. ljparade.com

• San Diego French American School presents “Marche de Noel” from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 6550 Soledad Mountain Road. The winter fair will feature shopping, food and family activities. Free. bit.ly/SDFASNoel

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a holiday party at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The event will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, prizes and more. Free for Community Center sustaining members; $10 for members; $25 for non-members. Registration is required. ljcommunitycenter.org

• The Bird Rock Community Council and Bird Rock Foundation present the BirdStock Music Festival & Holiday Market from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on La Jolla Boulevard between Midway Street and Camino de la Costa. The event will feature entertainment, refreshments from local restaurants, a dedicated children’s area, special offers from Bird Rock shops and a holiday-themed artisan market. Free. birdrockfoundation.org/fundraiser/birdstock

• The La Jolla United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Dorian Bells present the church’s annual Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The concert will feature new anthems and familiar carols. Soloists, an orchestral ensemble and percussion will join the choirs. Refreshments will be served after the performance. Free. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church presents a Christmas pageant, pizza dinner and Advent workshop at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7715 Draper Ave. The event for all ages will include a 30-minute pageant, carol singing and ornament making. $5. Reservations are required. ljpres.events/pageant

For more holiday events, go to bit.ly/LJHolidays.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego’s International Institute and Global Hong Kong Studies @ University of California present “Impossible Decolonization: Revisiting the ‘Fiery Era’ of Hong Kong” at noon Thursday, Dec. 1, online. Free. bit.ly/ucsdiiDec

• Housing 4 the Homeless presents a “La Jolla Forum on Homelessness” at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. Email joanne@housing4thehomeless.org.

• The Pen to Paper writing class is held at 1 p.m. Thursdays at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Free. (858) 552-1657

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Beneath La Jolla’s Shores” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7555 Draper Ave. Greg Sinnett, research director for the Walter Munk Foundation for the Oceans, will discuss the underwater geology of the La Jolla coast and the legacy of late La Jolla oceanographer Walter Munk. For teenagers and adults. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “So You Want to be a Chef?” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7555 Draper Ave. Chef Teri Newlee of Eatsies La Jolla will read a story, talk about her job and explain one of her favorite holiday cookie recipes. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Woman’s Club presents “Gentle Yoga” at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays at 7791 Draper Ave. The weekly class is for all levels and open to the public. $15.

Arts & culture

• La Jolla Playhouse presents projects for its DNA New Work Series beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Rao and Padma Makineni Play Development Center, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The series offers playwrights and directors the opportunity to develop a script and audiences a closer look at the play development process. Performances are free but reservations are required. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents First Friday La Jolla Art Walk at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at various locations in The Village. Several galleries will be open late, and food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

This work by Mary Duarte will be included in the La Jolla Art Association’s exhibit “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” beginning Saturday, Dec. 3, at the La Jolla Community Center. (Mary Duarte)

• The La Jolla Art Association presents “Celebrate the Old Year, Welcome to the New Year” beginning Saturday, Dec. 3, at the La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit will include works by Ernest Alvarez, Ann Chaitin, Mary Duarte, Ralph LaZar, Dana Levine, Caroline Morse and Vita Sorrentino through Friday, Jan. 27. An artists reception will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Free. Email DanaBet@yahoo.com.

• BFree Studio presents a reception for its exhibit “More Than 1” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The contemporary art show focuses on the use of multiples and editions and will run through Friday, Dec. 30. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus presents “Passionate Voices” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mandeville Auditorium, 9500 Gilman Drive. Guest conductor Jeffrey Malecki will lead the program. $41. ljsc.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its chamber music series at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Pianist Ilya Yakushev will perform. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Darby Kane on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in La Jolla. (Charissa McAfee)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Darby Kane at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Kane, a former trial attorney, will discuss her new book, “The Last Invitation.” Free, or $17.99 for a reserved seat and book copy. warwicks.com/event/kane-2022

• BFree Studio presents a screenprinting class at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Ilana Dashe will lead the workshop. $45 cash at the door; all materials are included. Register at bit.ly/BFreeScreen.

• American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra presents pianist Yoav Levanon at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $100. bit.ly/AFIPODec

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Brahms, The Heart-Beat of Romantic Love” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature clarinet player Michael Yoshimi, violinists Kyle Gilner and Chiai Tajima, viola player Carson Rick and cellist Allan Hon. $95. lesalondemusiques.com

• La Jolla Playhouse presents “As You Like It” through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The production is a reimagined version of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy featuring a company of 14 actors who all are transgender, non-binary and/or queer. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Ensemble” through Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The group exhibition features new and recent works by a selection of gallery artists. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents new acquisitions by artist Fernando Botero through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibition includes three paintings and three works on paper from Botero’s personal collection. Free. tasendegallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio: Light Cones” through December at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Ortiz-Rubio’s works in charcoal and graphite that explore the human experience of time. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Re...” through Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7555 Draper Ave. The exhibit features works by artists True Ryndes, Robert Treat and Pat Kelly. Free. lajollalibrary.org

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents “The Smallest Show on Earth: Paper Theaters Explored” through Sunday, Jan. 22, at 780 Prospect St. The exhibit features paper theater replicas, posters and accessory exhibits that showcase iconic local stages of yesteryear. Free. lajollahistory.org

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego presents “Alexis Smith: The American Way” through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit features Smith’s mixed-media collages, which draw heavily on film, literature and pop culture. $25. mcasd.org

Galas & events

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity of La Jolla presents its annual Silver Tea at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at a private home in La Jolla. The event will raise funds for the nonprofit’s mission to aid abused and neglected children through grants to the local agencies that serve them. $125 in advance; $150 at the door. StGermaineChildrensCharity.org/2022-silver-tea

• Torrey Pines Church presents “A Taste of Hope” at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8320 La Jolla Scenic Drive North, La Jolla. The wine tasting event is a fundraiser for stem cell treatment for the church’s student ministry director, Jessica Lala, who has ALS. bit.ly/TPCLala

• Sandpiper Wood Fired Grill & Oysters presents “Chef’s Table” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at 2259 Avenida de la Playa, La Jolla. Executive chef Marty Fay will present a six-course menu with wine pairings from advanced sommelier Evan Vallee. $165. bit.ly/SandpiperDec

• Gelson’s presents “Build Your Board Featuring Wisconsin Cheese” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, online. The live class will teach how to plate charcuterie. $49.99, including a build-your-own board kit that serves four. Kits will be available for pickup Dec. 7-8 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, 730 Turquoise St.; Del Mar, 2707 Via de la Valle; and Carlsbad, 7660 El Camino Real. bit.ly/GelsonsDec

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following week’s edition. ◆