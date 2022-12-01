Dec. 1: Local and regional events

Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade in Solana Beach

Back by popular demand, the city of Solana Beach and the Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission host Santa’s Sleigh Ride Parade from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Santa will be riding along with fire, sheriff’s and Marine safety personnel. The sleigh ride will start and end at the Solana Beach Fire Station, 500 Lomas Santa Fe Drive. A map is at ci.solana-beach.ca.us.

Exclusive Collections features The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection artworks

Exclusive Collections is sharing a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at its location at 212 S. Cedros Ave. #104, Solana Beach, now through Dec. 24. Hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday. Visitors may explore and acquire works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, which Dr. Seuss created at night for his own personal pleasure.

Perhaps the wackiest and most wonderful elements of the collection are Dr. Seuss’s three-dimensional “Unorthodox Taxidermy” sculptures with names such as Carbonic Walrus, Two-Horned Drouberhannis, and Goo-Goo-Eyed Tasmanian Wolghast, to name a few.

For more information, visit www.ecgallery.com/events/merry-grinchmas-art-dr-seuss-collection/ or call (800) 599-7111.

Solana Beach tree lighting

The annual free Solana Beach Holiday Tree Lighting at Fletcher Cove Park, 111 S. Sierra Ave., is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 with live music, sweets, treats, cider and hot cocoa, hosted by the city of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission. Santa is slated to arrive by a firetruck escort at 5:20 p.m. Visit ci.solana-beach.ca.us.

Visits with Santa and Hullabaloo for the Holidays

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and Hullabaloo for the Holidays, free, fun sing-along, morning jam sessions for kids, are being held at at Del Mar Highlands Town Center in December. Visit delmarhighlandstowncenter.com for more information.

North Pole by the Sea in Del Mar

Family-friendly festivities from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 throughout the Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar, Camino Del Mar and 15th Street, and holiday characters. The inaugural Del Mar Village Winter Taste & Sip is from 1 to 4 p.m., and the annual holiday tree lighting at 5 p.m. in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.

For information and to register for Santa photos, visit visitdelmarvillage.com/holidays-indel-mar.

Snow N Glow

The Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts a Snow N Glow Holiday Festival with holiday lights attractions from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25 at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris Wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food, and drinks will be sold.

Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08

‘Friends’ theme at next Del Mar Toastmasters meeting

Improve your communication and build leadership skills in a fun, supportive environment. Del Mar Toasters invites you to an in-person meeting with the theme of “Friends” on Friday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 334 14th St., Del Mar. For details, go to DelMarToastmasters.com or contact kaarenhk@aol.com.

Del Mar Stake Community Christmas Concert

The annual Del Mar Stake Community Christmas Concert, “O Come Let us Adore Him,” featuring Christmas music is at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12701 Torrey Bluff Drive. Admission is free. Call (858) 259-9494.

RSF Garden Club Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop

The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club’s annual Holiday Wreath-Making Workshop will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Secret Garden Patio from 10:30 a.m. to noon. All materials will be provided. Registration is open for this popular event.

Early registration is recommended to ensure you lock in your spot.

This popular workshop is free for members and $35 for guests. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/3UOUj80

Note: If you attend as a guest at one of these events and decide to become a RSF Garden Club member, your registration fee will be refunded.

Skate Rising Learn-to-Skate event, Holiday Jacket Drive

Skate Rising Encinitas is hosting a learn-to-skate clinic and community service opportunity on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m. at the Encinitas Community Park. The clinic, hosted by Olympians and pro skaters, is open to girls ages 4 to 18 of all abilities. Skate Rising is also welcoming donations of new or gently used jackets and coats for its Holiday Jacket Drive benefiting the Community Resource Center. The park is located at 425 Santa Fe Drive.

‘Together Again For Christmas’ concert in Cardiff

“Together Again For Christmas,” with nearly 90 singers featuring the nine-time International Chorus Champion Masters of Harmony based in Los Angeles, joined by their guest, award-winning Pacific Coast Harmony chorus of La Jolla, will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased now online at bit.ly/3E0YkPV with a $2 fee per ticket. Download and print your ticket or save it on your phone. Seating is limited. Order your tickets soon as a sellout is expected. The church is located at 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Open seating. Free parking.

‘Der Blaue Reiter’ art show set for Dec. 2

An art show, “On The Trail of Der Blaue Reiter,” is set for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Once Upon a Frame, 132 E. Cliff St. The show features neo-expressionist landscapes by Dagmar Galleithner-Steiner. Her process pays homage to expressionism, particularly to the Blue Rider (Der Blaue Reiter) movement, which emphasized the emotionally transformative power of color and abstract form in art. The dozen paintings chosen for the show will highlight recognizable landmarks in San Diego.

Admission is free with small bites and live music. Visit onceuponaframe.com.

Author chat and book signing with Jennifer Coburn at Barnes & Noble

Local resident Jennifer Coburn will be at Barnes & Noble at the Encinitas Town Center Friday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., for an author chat and book signing on her latest book, a historical novel set during WWII called “Cradles of the Reich,” published by Sourcebooks. The Encinitas Town Center is located at 1040 N. El Camino Real Drive.

For more on the author visit jennifercoburn.com. The book is available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as at bookstores.

Nutcracker Ballet performances by Encinitas Ballet

Encinitas Ballet will present the Nutcracker Ballet on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. Audiences can expect “an uplifting and magical performance complete with a dazzling holiday party, giant mice doing battle with toy soldiers, a growing Christmas tree, dancing snowflakes, a Nutcracker that transforms into a handsome prince, and exotic dances from around the world,” according to the City of Encinitas website.

The performances will feature nationally-acclaimed Ukrainian bandurist Valentin Lysenko accompanied by pianist Alicia Jiang.

Encinitas Community and Senior Center is located at 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, 92024. For tickets and more information visit bit.ly/3F4Fg4Z or email arts@encinitasca.gov

Pacific Highlands Ranch tree lighting

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch has a full lineup of holiday festivities throughout the month of December, starting with a tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7:30 p.m. The event will include live music and Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance in the Village Square for complimentary photos as well as cookies and hot chocolate.

Complimentary Holiday Train rides will be offered from 10 am. to 8 p.m at the center. The train will also return on Dec. 10.

San Diego Italian Film Festival brings La dea fortuna (Goddess of Fortune) to La Paloma Theatre

San Diego Italian Film Festival presents La dea fortuna (Goddess of Fortune) on Thursday Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas.

Arturo (Stefano Accorsi) and Alessandro (Edoardo Leo) have been a couple for over 15 years. Lately, their relationship has been strained. The sudden arrival of two children, left in their care for a few days by Annamaria (Jasmine Trinca), Alessandro’s best friend, will give an unexpected turn to their routine. A Roman story of love, friendship, and family by director Ferzan Ozpetek.

Italian with English subtitles. Tickets $16 ($12 SDIFF members, $7 students) available online and at the box office (cash only) at www.sandiegoitalianfilmfestival.com. La Paloma Theatre is located at 471 S. Coast Hwy. 101, Encinitas.

North Coast Symphony to perform ‘Holiday Gems’

The North Coast Symphony will present “Holiday Gems,” a performance of festive holiday music, on Friday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The concert will include “The First Noel, Around the World at Christmas Time, Christmas at the Movies, Toccata on Carol of the Bells, Music from Frozen,” and more. Celebrating its 75th year, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For tickets and information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

LCC Theatre Company presents adaptation of Pride & Prejudice

The La Costa Canyon Theatre Company will present Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Pride & Prejudice at the David H. Thompson Performing Arts Center Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Pride and Prejudice, based on the beloved novel by Jane Austen, is a full-length romantic comedy adapted for the stage by Kate Hamill. This playful adaptation gives the story we know and love an unconventional updating. Hamill’s Pride and Prejudice is a delightful, zany, energetic take on the classic tale full of laughter, madcap characters, and heartfelt fun. Directed by award-winning LCC Theatre director Brad Golden.

Audience members can pre-purchase their seats online at bit.ly/3Tov5vT

Tickets will also be for sale at the door, it is expected that many performances to sell out.

Check out www.lacostacanyontheatre.com, call (760) 436-6136, or email brad.golden@sduhsd.net for more information.

15th Annual Kringle Mingle

Start this holiday season with friends and family, Santa, and Cardiff 101 at the 15th Annual Kringle Mingle. The event will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff-by-the-Sea, 92007. Enjoy a festive afternoon at this free event hosted by Cardiff 101 and with the support of generous local businesses: BEAM Orthodontics, Ting, and Camera Camper. There will be free photos with Santa in his vintage CameraCamper sleigh from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Activities include children’s crafts, holiday treats, and live music performed by local musicians. For more information, visit www.cardiff101.com

Holiday events at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Special performances by the San Diego Symphony will be held at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (address: 222 Marina Park Way, San Diego, 92101).

Dec. 9 - 11| Noel, Noel: The San Diego Symphony’s signature holiday show, this performance features the San Diego Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Master Chorale, San Diego Children’s Choir and an all-new story and script.

Holiday Movies In Concert

Dec. 17: How the Grinch Stole Christmas In Concert - Watch CindyLou grow the heart of the infamous Grinch in this classic Christmas tale, accompanied by the San Diego Symphony

Dec. 21: Love Actually In Concert - Enjoy this modern holiday classic following the holiday season through the eyes of an unforgettable cast of characters as the San Diego Symphony performs its unforgettable score.

Visit www.sandiegosymphony.org for more information and tickets.

Popular ‘2 Pianos 4 Hands’ returns to North Coast Rep for the holidays

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family-pleasing 2 Pianos 4 Hands to brighten the holiday season. Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin take the audience on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. This entertaining, crowd-pleasing show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone.

Performances begin Wednesday, Dec. 7, and run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets and for more information on performance dates.

‘Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Andrew Polec, who was the childlike and wacky star in the Old Globe’s “Grinch” production last year, returns to reprise his role in this 25th annual production. Based on a 1957 children’s book by the late La Jolla author Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, the musical by Timothy Mason and Mel Marvin premiered in 1994 at a children’s theater in Minneapolis. In 1998, it moved to the Old Globe, where artistic director Jack O’Brien worked with Geisel’s widow, Audrey Geisel, to add music from the famous 1966 animated TV version and a storybook-come-to-life scenic and costume design. It’s been an annual tradition ever since. Now playing through Dec. 31. Showtimes vary from week to week, but mostly evenings Tuesdays-Fridays and multiple shows on weekend days. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $59-$89. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org.

‘Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show’

The Old Globe brings back its fast-paced comedic take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was first presented at the Globe in 2019. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, it’s an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic Victorian novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas morning redemption, re-set in San Diego with music, comedy and all of the time-traveling ghosts and other characters for which the story is known. Now playing through Dec. 24. 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park, San Diego. $34-$85. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

30th annual The Red Nose Run

The 30th annual The Red Nose 3/5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, on Del Mar Beach.

Run, walk or watch. Kids, adults, even pups on a leash are welcome. Holiday attire, although encouraged, is optional. Stay for the after party at Powerhouse Park for the awards presentations and enjoy the delicious picnic-packed goodies provided by the Ranglas family-owned Poseidon Restaurant. Managed 100% by a dedicated volunteer team, the event benefits two San Diego based nonprofits: Semper Fi & America’s Fund and San Dieguito River Park.

Register now and information on timing and more at therednoserun.com.

Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society Holiday Luncheon, Marion Dodson to be honored

The Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society is holding its annual Holiday Luncheon on Friday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. Join the Historical Society in honoring Marion Dodson, with its Distinguished Citizen Award. Dodson is a former mayor and city council member of Solana Beach. Luncheon information is available at www.SB-CHS.org. Deadline to register in Dec. 1. If you would like to volunteer, become a member or learn more, email Jojo Dodson Bogard at Jojo@solanabeachCT.org.

Encinitas Holiday Parade

The Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Coast Highway 101. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. with entries moving south on 101 from D Street to J Street. It is preceded by a 5 p.m. tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard (between H and I Street on the east side of 101).

The Encinitas Holiday Parade Committee has announced that the 2022 parade theme is “Classic Encinitas”. From cars to fashion to music, and Encinitas legends, lore and tradition at the 2022 parade entries will represent what “Classic Encinitas” means to them. The Parade Committee also named Warren Raps as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

Applications are available to enter a group in the parade so gather your group and get signed up. Register soon to guarantee your group’s spot in the parade. Go to bit.ly/3G9zQGO for more information and a parade application.

Handel’s ‘Messiah’ concert to be presented at Church of the Nativity, RSF

Handel’s celebrated musical masterpiece “Messiah” Part I, Advent and Christmas excerpts plus the Hallelujah Chorus, will be presented in concert Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Church of the Nativity, 6309 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

Featured artists include: Lisa Parente, soprano; Molly Fisher, alto; Chad Frisque, tenor,;Soren Pedersen, bass; and San Diego Baroque performers Pierre Joubert and Isaac Allen, Baroque violin; Angela Choong, Baroque viola; Alex Greenbaum, Baroque cello; and Alison Luedecke, harpsichord.

“It is both welcome and lovely to once again offer a musical tribute to the joy of Advent and Christmas after Covid stopped these kinds of traditional holiday musical presentations,” said Alison Luedecke, organist/quartet director at Church of the Nativity and musical director for the project. “We are delighted to bring live music back for the entire community with period-style Baroque instruments of Handel’s time, and in a unique chamber style presentation.”

The program is open to the public. Tickets are $25., available at: bit.ly/3TSpGxw

Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Free holiday events, ‘Ten Days of Caroling’by local groups and more at Piazza Carmel

Piazza Carmel invites the public to free holiday events in December featuring the Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 – 7 p.m. and Ten Days of Caroling on Dec. 1 – 9 and Dec. 11. Piazza Carmel is located at 3810-3890 Valley Centre Drive in San Diego, just east of I-5 and north of Highway 56 (Ted Williams Parkway).

Bring smart phones or camera to take photos with Santa Claus at the two-hour Holiday Festival on Dec. 3 in the Food Court. The event features magic shows, balloon artist and face painter. Children get a free Santa hat and the public will enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies. The Carmel Valley Service Unit Girl Scout troops will sing holiday favorites in the Food Court at 6 p.m. before they go caroling to entertain shoppers through open-air shopping center.

Cynthia Gonzalez, Piazza Carmel senior marketing director, will make a special Santa’s Shoes presentation at 5 p.m. to representatives from the Rancho Family YMCA. Piazza Carmel purchased new shoes for children in need served by the Rancho Family YMCA. Gonzalez said in a news release, “We created Santa’s Shoes because too many children from low-income families wear shoes that don’t fit. We hope our Santa’s Shoes donation of new shoes will make the holidays brighter and even more comfortable when the children get their new shoes that fit properly.”

During the Holiday Festival Gonzalez will also present a donation to the Carmel Valley Service Unit Girl Scouts. The other nine community groups scheduled for the Ten Days of Caroling will also receive a donation.

The public is invited to enjoy the Ten Days of Caroling and complimentary hot chocolate, hot cider and cookies on: Dec. 1- Female Athlete Volunteers 5 - 6 p.m.; Dec. 2- St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church Choir 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 3 - Girl Scout Troops from Carmel Valley Service Unit 6 – 7 p.m.; Dec. 4- Girl Scout Troops from Carmel Valley Service Unit 6 – 7 p.m.; Dec. 5 - Canyon Crest Academy Senior Class 5 – 6 p.m.; Dec. 6 - Carmel Valley Middle School ASB 4 – 5 p.m.; Dec. 7 - Key of She 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.; Dec. 8 — Pacific Coast Chorale 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 9 - Westview High School National Honor Society 5 – 6 p.m.; Dec. 11 - Girl Scout Troops from Carmel Valley Service Unit 4 – 5 p.m.

