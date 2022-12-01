Solana Beach Friends of the Library to present a musical evening

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., the Solana Beach Friends of the Library are hosting the Villa Musica Chorus and Classical Guitar Ensemble at the Solana Beach Library, 157 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. There is no charge for this event and free parking is available. “Friends” offers evenings of speakers on important topics and fun events on a regular basis after a few years of hiatus as a result of Covid-19.

The Villa Musica Community Ensembles program engages a broad range of musicians from emerging professionals, keen amateurs, or lapsed high school band players to come together for the joy of making music.

For their holiday program, ensembles from Villa Musica will sing some of their favorite holiday songs with opportunities for the audience to sing-a-long as well as just sit back and enjoy.

All are invited to attend this very joyful evening.