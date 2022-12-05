Holiday happenings in the Carmel Valley area

Santa visits, holiday train rides at Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Village Square on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 3-6 p.m. Kids can take complimentary photos, enjoy live music and holiday train rides.

Complimentary Holiday Train Rides will run on Dec. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holiday Moonlight Cinema at One Paseo

Enjoy a classic Christmas movie under the stars with family and friends as One Paseo hosts a special holiday Moonlight Cinema night featuring “The Grinch” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the lawn behind Harland Brewery. The all-ages outdoor movie night is free and open to the public, and while guests are asked to bring blankets and chairs to set up their viewing party, there’s no need to pack a picnic basket, as guests can enjoy special bites, sips and treats from One Paseo’s eateries.

Santa, Hullabaloo at Del Mar Highlands

Get your family photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus for free throughout December at Santa & Mrs. Claus’s Workshop. Located in the upper level of Del Mar Highlands Town Center next to Ralphs Fresh Fare. Santa will be in the shop on Thursdays Dec. 15 and 22, Friday Dec. 23 and Saturdays Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hullabaloo concerts for the holidays will be held on Thursdays at 11 a.m. in the upper plaza on Dec. 15 and Dec. 22.

Cocoa with Santa at One Paseo

Santa is coming to One Paseo! For those who want to spend more time with Mr. Claus, stop by One Paseo’s Plaza West and enjoy hot cocoa, holiday treats and photos with Santa on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Santa’s Toy Soldier stilt walkers will also be wandering throughout the village.

One Paseo Menorah lighting

Grab the family and join One Paseo for a special Menorah Lighting celebration ceremony with the Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Sante Fe on Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music, kosher bites and a lighting ceremony led by Rabbi Levi Raskin. The menorah will be out beginning on the first day of Hanukkah, Sunday, Dec. 18 through Monday, Dec. 26.

