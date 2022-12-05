Student-led SDUHSD Cultural Bazaar to celebrate diversity on Dec. 10

San Dieguito Union High School District students have put together the first-ever Cultural Bazaar, set for Saturday, Dec. 10 at Earl Warren Middle School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is a chance for students to educate, connect and celebrate the diversity within the district with guest speakers, food, art, performances and club fundraisers.

“With the increase of hate crimes and unawareness in our community it is important now more than ever to unite and celebrate our differences,” said Shervin Goudarzi, a Canyon Crest Academy senior who helped spearhead the event. “We live in a very diverse community filled with different cultures and identities.”

As a person of middle eastern descent who came to America with his grandmother in 2017, Shervin has personally experienced prejudice, ignorance and hurtful stereotypes. He started his own club at his own school, the Info for a Better Tomorrow, in order to help educate his peers but he wanted those efforts to spread further. He found that there were limited opportunities to bring everyone together districtwide.

This first-ever bazaar will connect clubs at Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines, San Dieguito Academy and La Costa Canyon, a union of clubs such as the Diversify our Narrative club, South Asian Student Union, Black Student Union, Japanese National Honors Society, Korean American Club, the Gender Sexuality Alliance, Jewish Club, and Anti-Racism Coalition to name just a few.

The collective gathering will be an opportunity for all of the clubs to educate each other, network, fundraise for future efforts and just have fun.

“We believe this event will help create a more organized multi-cultural network across our district and, hopefully, inspire other schools and districts to create more inclusive space for the educational community,” Shervin said.

