Share
Events

Friends of the Powerhouse holding Penguin Plunge beach towel fundraiser

A family day of fun, crafts and entertainment held at a Del Mar Tot Lot fundraiser last spring.
(Jon Clark)
Share

After a two-year hiatus, the City of Del Mar’s beloved Penguin Plunge is back on Jan. 1, 2023. Friends of the Powerhouse are selling commemorative, full-size, soft beach towels to raise funds to support its mission and current projects, which include the most anticipated renovation of the tot lot at the scenic Powerhouse Park.

Each towel costs $25. You can purchase it directly through friendsofthepowerhouse.org/events/

To pick up your towel, just bring your receipt between 10:30-11:30 a.m on New Year’s Day at 1700 Coast Blvd., Del Mar Beach (Friends of the Powerhouse rent) and enjoy the ocean.

As always, Friends of the Powerhouse thank you for your support.

EventsPhilanthropy

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement